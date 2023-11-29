Hairmax® Reports Remarkable 32% YoY increase in Black Friday Week Sales

Hairmax's Dedication to Growth is Reflected in Extraordinary Black Friday–Cyber Monday Sales

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a standout Black Friday week, Hairmax®, the leader in transformative hair growth, proudly announces a 32% year-over-year increase in sales, outpacing the global Shopify average by an impressive 10%.

Online orders during Black Friday week surged by an outstanding 32% YoY, with Amazon sales alone climbing by an impressive 20%. Cyber Monday continued the triumphant trend, boasting a 29% YoY sales increase across both the website and Amazon combined.

This outstanding performance confirms that consumer demand for Hairmax's hair growth products are as strong as they were when the company was founded by David Michaels in 2000. Celebrating the company’s 23-year anniversary, Hairmax’s strategy continues to be focused on growing direct-to-consumer (DTC) sales, enhancing mobile optimized website functionality, UX/UI improvements, and prioritizing exceptional customer experiences. These efforts led to a remarkable +96% increase in add-to-carts and a substantial 20% uptick in average order value (AOV).

As expected, mobile purchases dominated the sales landscape, commanding an impressive 53% of total sales, closely followed by desktop at 33.8%.

Ryan Zackon, Hairmax CEO, acknowledged the brand's ascendancy, citing optimism about its momentum and emphasizing significant growth opportunities both domestically and in international markets. “As we close out 2023, these BFCM results continue to validate our global growth strategy focusing on product innovation, optimizing the consumer experience, and leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) in decision making throughout our organization. I couldn’t be prouder of our team and how they stepped up to meet consumer demand on the busiest shopping days of the year.”

Harley Finkelstein, President of Shopify, shared insights during an interview with Jim Cramer on MSNC's "Squawk on the Street," stating, "Black Friday set an incredible stage for the weekend, with approximately $4.1 Billion in sales on Shopify alone—a 22% increase from 2022. Shoppers are unmistakably voting with their wallets, choosing to invest in brands they love."

Hairmax's outstanding performance during Black Friday and Cyber Monday not only highlights the brand's resilience but also cements its status as a premier leader in the high-quality hair wellness industry, positioning it for sustained success.

About Hairmax:

Since its founding in 2000, Hairmax has continued to pave the way with an innovative range of laser hair growth devices and hair wellness solutions backed by science. We created a new category in hair restoration with the launch of the Hairmax LaserComb, the first laser phototherapy medical device, which is FDA Cleared for home use to treat hair loss and stimulate hair growth.

To date, Hairmax laser devices have been granted 8 FDA Clearances and have been proven safe & effective in 7 clinical studies, with a 93% success rate. Hairmax laser therapy is drug-free, with no harmful side effects. Hairmax laser devices are ISO certified, CE certified, GMP compliant, and hold 14 Medical Device Licenses worldwide.

Hairmax and its related products are available online at hairmax.com, Amazon, QVC and in prestigious retail stores including Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom Online and is available in over 165 countries.

Media Contact:

Francesca Dubsky

fd@hairmax.com

www.hairmax.com

Ph: 561.314.2430 ext. 124



