GeoVax to Participate in Upcoming December Investor Events

ATLANTA, GA, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – GeoVax Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOVX), a biotechnology company developing immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases, today announced that its senior management will participate in two upcoming investor events:



NobleCon19, December 3-5, 2023, Boca Raton, FL

Date/Time: December 4, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. ET

Presentation Topic: Corporate Overview and Update

Speaker: David Dodd, Chairman & CEO

Noble Capital Markets’ Nineteenth Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference will be held at Florida Atlantic University, Executive Education Complex, in Boca Raton, FL. There will be an opportunity to meet GeoVax’s management during a breakout session scheduled immediately following the Company’s presentation.

A video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on GeoVax’s website ( www.geovax.com ) and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available at Noble Capital Markets’ Conference website ( www.nobleconference.com ) and on Channelchek ( www.channelchek.com ) the investor portal created by Noble. The webcast will be archived for 90 days on each platform following the event.

Emerging Growth Conference, December 6-7, 2023, Virtual

Date/Time: December 6, 2023 at 3:25 p.m. ET

Presentation Topic: Update on Next-Generation COVID-19 Vaccine Program

Speaker: David Dodd, Chairman & CEO

For more information and to register to attend the GeoVax presentation, please visit Emerging Growth Conference .

About GeoVax

GeoVax Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapies and vaccines for solid tumor cancers and many of the world’s most threatening infectious diseases. The company’s lead program in oncology is a novel oncolytic solid tumor gene-directed therapy, Gedeptin®, presently in a multicenter Phase 1/2 clinical trial for advanced head and neck cancers. GeoVax’s lead infectious disease candidate is GEO-CM04S1, a next-generation COVID-19 vaccine targeting high-risk immunocompromised patient populations. Currently in three Phase 2 clinical trials, GEO-CM04S1 is being evaluated as a primary vaccine for immunocompromised patients such as those suffering from hematologic cancers and other patient populations for whom the current authorized COVID-19 vaccines are insufficient, and as a booster vaccine in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). In addition, GEO-CM04S1 is in a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the vaccine as a more robust, durable COVID-19 booster among healthy patients who previously received the mRNA vaccines. GeoVax has a leadership team who have driven significant value creation across multiple life science companies over the past several decades. For more information, visit our website: www.geovax.com.

