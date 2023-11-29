Solésence Beauty Science is Named Winner of the 22nd Annual Chicago Innovation Awards

ROMEOVILLE, Ill., Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solésence Beauty Science, a leader in inclusive, mineral-based beauty products for skincare and makeup brands and a wholly owned subsidiary of Nanophase Technologies Corporation, today announced that it has been named one of the winners of the 22nd annual Chicago Innovation Awards.



The winners were announced at this year’s event held on November 16th at the UIC Forum. The annual Chicago Innovation Awards is the Chicago region’s foremost recognition of the most innovative new products or services brought to market each year.

The Company was named for the Solésence Kleair™ technology, which is available exclusively through Solésence finished goods. The innovation optimizes zinc oxide to improve its efficacy and aesthetics while boasting best-in-class skin health claims and retaining the purity to meet global requirements.

Solésence Kleair™ enables the active prevention of skin damage caused by UV and pollution by intercepting and quenching exogenous free radicals before they enter the skin, preventing lipid peroxidation while preserving the efficacy of antioxidants. In this way, the technology solves critical health and accessibility issues in the beauty space, making vital, best-in-class skin health products accessible to people of all skin tones, and enabling the development and commercialization of new textures and formats in the mineral space.

“The Chicago region continues to be a global leader in innovation,” said Tom Kuczmarski, co-founder with Chicago journalist Dan Miller of the awards. “The 2023 winners are solving unmet needs and making a difference in healthcare, science, logistics, art, food & beverage, consumer products, environment, industrial, energy, education, finance, manufacturing, social services, legal, HR and workforce development.”

“We are thrilled to receive this award and be recognized among the leading innovators in Chicago. Solésence Kleair™ represents another step in our exciting journey to transform mineral sunscreen into a product that not only looks and feels good but also sparks joy for the user,” commented Jess Jankowski, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“At Solésence, innovation is at the heart of what we do. Beyond simply providing best-in-class sun care, Solésence Kleair™ is designed to protect against pollution and enhance the activity of antioxidants and other actives. Through this type of innovation, we continue to help our brand partners bring powerful, innovative, life changing skincare to everyone,” commented Kevin Cureton, Chief Operating Officer.

The winning organizations receive a variety of honors including the opportunity to ring the Nasdaq Bell in New York City.

“Nearly 350 organizations were nominated for this year’s awards,” said Luke Tanen, President and CEO of Chicago Innovation. “As a group, these nominees are responsible for generating over $3.8 billion in new revenues and creating over 10,000 jobs. The winners represent the best from this very impressive group.”

The complete list of this year’s Chicago Innovation Award winners can be found at www.chicagoinnovation.com.

About Solésence Beauty Science

Solésence, LLC, www.solesence.com, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nanophase Technologies, is changing the face of skin health with patented, mineral-based technology that is embraced by leading performance-driven and clean beauty brands alike. Our patented products for brands transform the way mineral actives look, feel and function — enabling textures never-before-seen in the mineral space and inclusivity never-before-seen in the sun care space. Solésence’s innovative formulations offer best-in-class UV protection, unparalleled free radical prevention to protect against pollution, and enhanced antioxidant performance.

About Nanophase Technologies

Nanophase Technologies Corporation (OTCQB: NANX), www.nanophase.com, is a leading innovator in minerals-based and scientifically driven health care solutions across beauty and life science categories, as well as other legacy advanced materials applications. Leveraging a platform of integrated, patented, and proprietary technologies, the Company creates products with unique performance, enhancing consumers’ health and wellbeing. We deliver commercial quantity and quality engineered materials both as ingredients and as part of fully formulated products in a variety of formats.

