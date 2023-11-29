Windsor Launches New Year’s Eve Collection with Multi-Platinum artist-songwriter Megan Moroney

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windsor Fashions LLC, the shopping destination for every occasion, is excited to announce its 2023 New Year’s Eve Edit with Multi-Platinum artist-songwriter and longtime brand partner, Megan Moroney. Specializing in occasion wear dresses, as well as women's shoes and accessories, Windsor is the ultimate destination for those looking to ring in the new year in style. The dazzling, sparkle-filled edit is now available to shop in stores and on WindsorStore.com.



Together with Windsor, Moroney curated a collection of statement pieces, from fun jumpsuits, to bold dresses, plus chic accessories for a full head-to-toe look. Moroney fashioned this edit to be a one-stop shop for women to find the perfect New Year’s Eve wear. The collection offers pieces for all types of celebrations, with separates that can be styled even after ringing in the New Year. From elegant ensembles like the Make An Entrance Sequin Swirl Blazer and Make An Entrance Sequin Swirl Flare Pants , both of which add sparkle for a birthday or bachelorette party, to playful pieces, like the Olga Formal Sequin Strapless Mini Dress and Glam Icon Rhinestone Lace-Up Jeans that are perfect for a girls night out.

Some of Moroney’s favorites include the Ivanka Taffeta Rhinestone Bubble Hem Dress and Elisa Formal Floral Jacquard Bubble Hem Skater Dress . To top off her look, the “I’m Not Pretty” singer goes for her stage staple, glittery cowgirl boots , along with eye-catching jewelry for the special occasion. With an array of on-trend pieces at an affordable price point, Moroney felt inspired to ring in the New Year with Windsor and showcase her personal style with her fans.

“I am thrilled to be working with Windsor for my New Year’s Eve Edit,” shares Moroney. “Windsor has supported me since I was in college at the University of Georgia, and partnering with them now in a different phase of my career is so special. I have been wearing a lot of Windsor on my recent tour, especially the bubble dresses — which I now love to see with sparkles for New Year’s Eve!” Applauded by Variety as “one of the freshest of the fresh” newcomers, Moroney has always loved Windsor and previously teamed up with the brand on two curated edits in 2020 and 2021.

Although she started off studying accounting at the University of Georgia, Moroney’s entire trajectory changed after opening for Chase Rice at the famed Georgia Theatre her freshman year — a turn of events that found her penning her first-ever original song and discovering the dazzling specificity and down-to-earth honesty that now define her music. With the release of her #1 2X PLATINUM single “Tennessee Orange,” off her acclaimed debut album LUCKY, the “emo cowgirl” has achieved major milestones since relocating to Nashville after graduation, such as signing with Sony Music Nashville/Columbia Records; winning Breakthrough Female Video of the Year at the CMT Music Awards; debuting at the Grand Ole Opry; headlining two consecutive sold-out tours: PISTOL MADE OF ROSES and THE LUCKY TOURS; in addition to earning ACM, CMA, and Billboard Music Award nominations. Whether it’s through her songs or a fashion capsule collection, Moroney hopes to inspire, instill confidence, and encourage fans to dream big.

Megan Moroney’s curated New Year’s Eve Collection for Windsor is available in store and online now at WindsorStore.com .

For images and sample requests, please email WindsorPR@icrinc.com

ABOUT MEGAN MORONEY

Country newcomer with massive staying power, Megan Moroney is strong-minded, sensitive, and fiercely devoted to speaking her truth. As a teenager in Georgia, she first honed her gorgeously gritty vocal style by singing covers with her dad and brother, then took up guitar at age 16. Although she started off studying accounting at the University of Georgia, Moroney’s entire trajectory changed after opening for Chase Rice at the famed Georgia Theatre her freshman year — a turn of events that found her penning her first-ever original song and discovering the dazzling specificity and down-to-earth honesty that now define her music. In July 2022 she offered a first glimpse at the full-force personality of her songwriting with the Pistol Made of Roses EP, inspiring CMT to praise her as “a musical risk-taker with powerhouse pipes.” As her career gained unstoppable momentum, she next delivered her breakout single "Tennessee Orange": an immediate smash that soon led to her signing with Sony Music Nashville/Columbia Records, in addition to notching her first No. 1 at Country radio and earning RIAA 2X PLATINUM certification. Named a "2023 Artist to Watch" by the likes of Amazon Music, Pandora, and Spotify, as well as an iHeart "On The Verge" Artist and one of CMT’s Next Women of Country for 2023, Moroney released her debut album LUCKY in May and quickly drew major acclaim for the lived-in intimacy, fearless truth-telling, electrifying impact of her songwriting. With her avalanche of accolades including winning Breakthrough Female Video of the Year at the CMT Music Awards, she made her debut appearances on TODAY, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Good Morning America, GMA3: What You Need To Know, and “The 57th Annual CMA Awards.” After opening for Country legends Brooks & Dunn this summer, Moroney has embarked on her sold-out THE LUCKY TOUR for this fall bringing her magnetic live show to iconic venues across the U.S. — all while continuing a meteoric rise that now includes 687 MILLION+ total global streams to date.

ABOUT WINDSOR FASHIONS LLC

Windsor is your one-stop shop for women’s apparel and fashions to look and feel confident every day or at your next event, life milestone, or special occasion. This fashion destination never misses out on carrying the season’s latest dress styles and women’s clothing in the hottest trends like corset designs and cut-out details. Show off your unique style with Windsor’s assortment of casual dresses in flattering details like open back to backless and strapless to off-the-shoulder sleeves and formal dresses in romantic chiffons, silky satins, and lively colors from blue, white, red, pink, and green. Every girl wants a glam look for Prom 2024, and Windsor carries head-to-toe formal and semi-formal looks, ranging from dresses and heels to jewelry sets, clutches, and hair accessories for picture-perfect style. The dedicated wedding shop covers each cherished event, from bachelorette outfits to bridesmaid dresses, if you’re even looking to impress in wedding guest attire for the ceremony and beyond. Discover elegant gowns for formal parties, and unique birthday outfits when it's time to celebrate! Also, encounter the latest trends in clothing essentials like high-waist pants, midi skirts, and all your favorite jeans and denim styles . Keep your look fresh with versatile jumpsuits and rompers , chic heels , trendy sandals, and cute dusters guaranteed to get you noticed. Enjoy stylish finds from an updated assortment of women's workwear including blazers, skirts, and blouses to casual work-from-home outfits including joggers, women’s tops , and bodysuits . Always stylish, Windsor has your hottest head-to-toe looks. Visit us in-store or online at WindsorStore.com .

Media Contact:

WindsorPR@icrinc.com

For Megan Moroney

Jensen Sussman, Sweet Talk Publicity

jensen@sweettalkpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0626dd42-2ae8-4f30-be8e-c419c905978d