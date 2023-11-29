Broadway Foot & Ankle Clinic Adds CareCloud Concierge for Tech-Enabled RCM

SOMERSET, N.J., Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, today announced Broadway Foot & Ankle Clinic, a podiatry practice in Portland, Oregon, has chosen to implement CareCloud Concierge, a tech-enabled revenue cycle management (RCM) solution.



Broadway Foot and Ankle Clinic is dedicated to delivering comprehensive foot and ankle care for patients of all ages, from children to seniors. Their team of expert podiatrists specializes in diagnosing and treating a wide range of foot and ankle disorders, offering both conservative and surgical treatment options. They are renowned for their commitment to compassionate care and affordability, making them a trusted healthcare provider within the community.

Already using CareCloud's electronic health records (EHR) and practice management (PM) system, Broadway Foot & Ankle Clinic decided to expand its collaboration with CareCloud due to their familiarity with the platform and its outstanding track record in the healthcare industry.

Gina Bullock, a podiatrist at Broadway Foot & Ankle Clinic, elaborated on their decision, stating, "We contacted CareCloud with the intention of outsourcing our entire billing process. Having previously utilized their platform for EHR and practice management, we were already well-acquainted with the system and the seamless way in which CareCloud operates. This prior experience made the decision effortless for us."

CareCloud Concierge combines four essential products vital in today's healthcare landscape: technology-enabled RCM, EHR, PM, and patient experience management. These components seamlessly work together to optimize efficiency and enhance the overall success of healthcare practices.

“CareCloud Concierge is a seamless addition to Broadway Foot & Ankle Clinic,” said Ashley Bello, director of client sales at CareCloud. “Given their familiarity with the CareCloud platform, this integration complements their existing solutions perfectly. CareCloud Concierge is the solution to addressing the multitude of challenges Broadway Foot & Ankle Clinic faces in revenue cycle management, from intricate coding to high denial rates, and the time-consuming billing process. By leveraging CareCloud Concierge, Broadway Foot & Ankle Clinic can enhance their RCM efficiency, reduce accounts receivable, and ultimately contribute to boosting profitability.”

To learn more about CareCloud’s comprehensive suite of technology-enabled services and solutions, visit carecloud.com/solutions.

About CareCloud

CareCloud (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at www.carecloud.com.

Follow CareCloud on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

SOURCE CareCloud

Company Contact:

Larry Steenvoorden

Chief Financial Officer

ir@carecloud.com

Investor Contact:

Asher Dewhurst

ICR Westwicke

CareCloudIR@westwicke.com

Media Inquiries:

Alexis Feinberg

ICR Westwicke

CareCloudPR@westwicke.com