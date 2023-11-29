Construction Aggregate Market to Cross US$ 781.98 Billion at 6.5% CAGR by 2034: Fact.MR Study

Rockville , Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Construction Aggregate Market is set to reach a value of US$ 418.14 billion in 2024 and expand at 6.5% CAGR over the next ten years (2024 to 2034), according to a new study by Fact.MR.

Increasing population across the world is a major contributor to rising construction activity, which is subsequently creating high demand for construction aggregates as well. High investments of governments in developing countries in infrastructure development and the rising launch of new mega projects around the world are also estimated to favor sales of construction aggregates in the long run.

Key Segments of Construction Aggregate Industry Research Report

By Type By Application By Region Crushed Stones

Manufactured Sand

Natural Sand

Gravel

Recycled Aggregates

Others Commercial

Residential

Infrastructure

Industrial North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa



Middle Eastern countries such as Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Oman are projected to emerge as key markets for construction aggregate manufacturers across the study period. The aforementioned countries are launching several new megaprojects that are estimated to uplift the demand for construction aggregates and other construction materials in the future. This study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, finds that a significant amount of construction aggregate sales revenue is projected to come from infrastructure applications in developing countries.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global construction aggregate market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2034.

The market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 781.98 billion by 2034-end.

High investments in infrastructure development, the launch of megaprojects, the growing need for housing, and the availability of recycled construction aggregates are key market drivers.

Rising popularity of container homes and high costs of construction aggregate transportation are slated to impede market growth in the long run.

Demand for construction aggregate in the United States is predicted to bring in a revenue of US$ 33.04 billion by the end of 2034.

Sales of crushed stones are forecasted to increase at 7.1% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

Construction aggregate sales in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are forecasted to reach US$ 8.41 billion by the end of 2034.

“Developing countries such as India, China, and Brazil are estimated to offer attractive moneymaking opportunities for construction aggregate suppliers,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Winning Strategy

Construction aggregate manufacturers should focus on the creation of sustainable products to comply with the evolving building standards and use them in sustainable construction activities. Construction aggregate companies should also invest in the expansion of their production capacity to meet the surging demand from rising construction activity around the world.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) USD 781.98 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 6.5% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 25 Tables No. of Figures 132 Figures



Construction aggregate manufacturers and suppliers can optimize their business potential by focusing on key markets such as India, China, the United States, and Brazil, aligning with the prevailing global growth trend in construction activity.

In the United States, the housing market disparity has intensified post-pandemic, marked by a reduction in affordable housing availability and a surge in demand for luxury housing. The exacerbation of this housing crisis is further fueled by escalating interest rates and construction costs. Government initiatives aimed at enhancing affordable housing accessibility are anticipated to drive construction aggregate demand in the country.

Concurrently, the robust demand for luxury housing in major U.S. cities is poised to create fresh opportunities for construction aggregate manufacturers and distributors through 2034.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global construction aggregate market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on type (crushed stones, manufactured sand, natural sand, gravel, recycled aggregates, others) and application (commercial, residential, infrastructure, industrial), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and Middle East & Africa).

