Appen Appoints Alicia Hale as Chief Marketing Officer

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appen Limited (Appen) (ASX: APX), a leading provider of high-quality data for the AI Lifecycle, announced today the appointment of Alicia Hale as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Hale joins Appen at a transformational moment for the AI industry, and will oversee marketing globally, leading the company’s efforts across brand, product positioning and demand generation to accelerate growth. She will play a leading role in redefining the AI data and LLM market with Appen’s cutting-edge technology at the center.



“Alicia is a powerhouse B2B marketer who understands the potential AI unlocks for enterprises. She is an incredible leader who shares Appen’s belief that humans bring wisdom, expertise and knowledge to make AI reliable for the enterprise,” said Armughan Ahmad, Appen’s CEO. “We’re thrilled to have her on board as we continue building Appen’s AI data platform.”

In her most recent role, Hale served as CMO of Tempo Software, overseeing the company’s brand management, product repositioning, and analyst relations efforts to become a market-leading strategic portfolio management solution. She has extensive expertise in the tech realm, previously serving as a VP of Marketing at UiPath. There, she led global integrated marketing in the robotic process automation space, keeping pace with a market growing at lightning speed.

Commenting on her appointment, Alicia Hale said, “Appen has a rich legacy working at the forefront of AI innovation for nearly three decades. This is an incredible opportunity to help write the company’s next chapter as a leading software provider supporting enterprise adoption of Gen AI through human-AI collaboration.”

Hale will be based out of Appen’s offices in North America.

About Appen

Appen is the global leader in data for the AI Lifecycle with more than 27 years of experience in data sourcing, annotation, and model evaluation. Through our expertise, platform, and global crowd, we enable organizations to launch the world’s most innovative artificial intelligence products with speed and at scale. Appen maintains the industry’s most advanced AI-assisted data annotation platform and boasts a global crowd of more than 1 million contributors worldwide, speaking more than 235 languages. Our products and services make Appen a trusted partner to leaders in technology, automotive, finance, retail, healthcare, and government. Appen has customers and offices globally. More info at: www.appen.com