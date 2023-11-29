Rev Adds AI Development Veteran Aron England as Chief Product and Technology Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rev , the world’s most accurate speech-to-text provider, welcomes Aron England as Chief Product and Technology Officer. Aron has a proven track record of building world-class enterprise AI platforms and will leverage that experience to strengthen Rev’s product offerings.



With over 20 years of product experience in a variety of technical specializations, England has led development with companies such as Open Text, Dell, and Vrbo. In his most recent role as CPO of Babylon Healthcare Services, England led product strategy to improve global access to healthcare through a seamless digital-first care platform.

“I’ve always felt making information accessible and shareable is critical to effective communication. Through working with Babylon, I’ve seen first-hand the far-reaching impacts that scalable systems can have to leverage technology for good,” said England. “Rev’s transcription technology has been enabling people to do more with voice for years. I’m excited not just to expand to new industries but to take that existing expertise into a new era for the company by transforming voice into intents and actions.”

England joins Rev to lead product development, ensuring that efficient, accurate transcription becomes a more accessible and increasingly streamlined workflow for individuals and larger organizations. This work includes advancing Rev’s transcription marketplace to meet the needs of the enterprise through an expansion of existing API product offerings. England will also leverage his experience to guide Rev in expanding the company’s AI offerings beyond transcription. This next phase from Rev will leverage the human voice for knowledge sharing and productivity to do more with the spoken word.

“Rev’s unique combination of human and AI has gained us recognition for our voice technology’s industry-leading accuracy,” said Jason Chicola, founder and CEO of Rev. “With Aron on board it marks a new chapter in our plans to be the technology backbone that businesses rely on to power their voice data needs.”

Aron will be speaking at AI Summit New York alongside speakers from Vimeo, Barometer, HireVue, and Newsroom Robots to discuss the intersection of AI and human voice to fuel organizational transformation. Join Aron or visit rev.com to learn more about Rev’s transcription services.

About Rev

Through a combination of industry-leading AI, a marketplace of human transcriptionists, and over 6.5 millions of hours of real-world data, Rev is the most accurate transcription service on the market. Leading in price, speed and quality, Rev delivers compliant captions, transcriptions and subtitles in 30+ languages. The chosen speech-to-text partner for Vimeo, Spotify, Yale, PBS and Sundance Film Festival, Rev is progressing accessibility across industries and revolutionizing what it means to understand the human voice. Do more with every word at Rev.com .