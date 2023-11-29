Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Treatment Market projected to reach USD 1,417.9 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - pronounced by MarketDigits in its recent study

Richmond, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Treatment Market , by Treatment (Surgery, Drugs (Anticoagulants, Heparin, Others), Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), End-User (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), and Region.

Global Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Treatment Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2022 USD 813 Million Market size value in 2030 USD 1,417.9 Million CAGR (2023-2030) 7.2% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Treatment, Distribution Channel, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Aspen Holdings Novartis AG Sample of Companies Covered Mylan N.V. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Download the Sample - https://www.marketdigits.com/request/sample/3674

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Treatment Market

178 - Market Data Tables

67 - List of Figures

232 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

The Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Treatment Market is witnessing a transformative phase driven by advancements in medical technology and an increasing awareness of the risks associated with Deep Vein Thrombosis. Deep Vein Thrombosis is a medical condition characterized by the formation of blood clots in deep veins, typically in the legs. If left untreated, these clots can travel to the lungs, leading to a potentially life-threatening condition known as pulmonary embolism. The market for DVT treatment is expanding rapidly as healthcare providers focus on innovative therapies and interventions to address this critical health concern. With a growing aging population and rising incidences of sedentary lifestyles, the demand for effective DVT treatments is poised to surge in the coming years. The global prevalence of DVT has propelled research and development efforts to enhance the efficacy of existing treatments and introduce novel therapeutic options. Anticoagulant medications, compression stockings, and lifestyle modifications are among the conventional approaches to DVT management. However, ongoing advancements in medical science have led to the emergence of innovative treatments, including catheter-directed thrombolysis and mechanical thrombectomy, offering more targeted and efficient solutions for clot removal. The market landscape is further shaped by increasing collaborations between pharmaceutical companies and research institutions, fostering a synergistic environment for the development of cutting-edge therapies.

Major vendors in the global Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Treatment Market:

Aspen Holdings

Novartis AG

Mylan N.V.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi, S.A.

GL Pharma

Cobapharma

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Bayer AG

Bausch Health

Vasudha Pharma

Tianyu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Neuland Laboratories Ltd

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

Request for Discount @ https://www.marketdigits.com/request/discount/3674

Increasing Prevalence Of Obesity Across The Global Population

The escalating prevalence of obesity worldwide has emerged as a significant driver of the Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Treatment Market, reshaping the landscape of vascular health. Obesity, characterized by excess body fat accumulation, not only contributes to a myriad of health issues but also significantly heightens the risk of developing deep vein thrombosis—a condition marked by the formation of blood clots in the deep veins, often in the legs. The intricate interplay between obesity and DVT is rooted in multiple factors associated with adipose tissue, inflammation, and impaired blood circulation.

Obesity induces a pro-inflammatory state within the body, promoting the release of cytokines and other inflammatory mediators. This chronic inflammatory environment contributes to endothelial dysfunction, a key precursor to the development of blood clots. Moreover, individuals with obesity often experience alterations in blood flow dynamics, as the increased pressure on veins hinders the smooth circulation of blood, creating an environment conducive to clot formation. The adipose tissue itself is recognized as an active endocrine organ, releasing various substances that can influence blood coagulation and fibrinolysis.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Increasing Prevalence Of Obesity Across The Global Population

Rising Investments In Research And Development Activities

Opportunities:

Product Innovations and Pipeline Developments

Increasing focus on improving healthcare infrastructure

Product Innovations and Pipeline Developments

The Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Treatment Market is experiencing a notable upswing in growth opportunities, driven by a surge in product innovations and robust pipeline developments. As the understanding of the complex pathophysiology of DVT deepens, there is a growing emphasis on developing novel therapeutic interventions that offer enhanced efficacy, safety profiles, and patient outcomes. Pharmaceutical companies and medical research institutions are at the forefront of this transformative wave, investing heavily in research and development to bring innovative solutions to the market. One of the key drivers of this opportunity lies in the ongoing advancements in anticoagulant medications. Novel oral anticoagulants (NOACs) have gained prominence, offering advantages such as predictable pharmacokinetics, fewer drug interactions, and a reduced need for monitoring compared to traditional anticoagulants. Additionally, the development of targeted therapies that address specific aspects of DVT pathogenesis is a promising avenue. These include drugs that modulate the inflammatory response, improve endothelial function, or directly target the mechanisms of clot formation, providing a more tailored and effective approach to treatment.

The market for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Treatment is dominated by North America.

North America stands as a dominant force in the Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Treatment Market, driven by a confluence of factors that underscore the region's leadership in healthcare innovation and research. One of the primary contributors to North America's dominance is the escalating healthcare costs, which have prompted a heightened focus on advanced and efficient treatment modalities. The region's robust healthcare infrastructure, coupled with a proactive approach to addressing health concerns, has fostered an environment where investments in cutting-edge DVT treatments are both encouraged and readily supported. The increased emphasis on research and development (R&D) activities related to deep vein thrombosis treatment further solidifies North America's position. The region is home to a multitude of pharmaceutical companies, medical research institutions, and academic centers that actively engage in exploring novel therapeutic approaches and technologies for managing DVT. This commitment to R&D not only propels the development of innovative treatments but also positions North America as a hub for clinical trials, attracting global attention and collaboration.

The hospital pharmacies Segment is Anticipated to Hold the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

Based on Distribution Channel the Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Treatment market is segmented into Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies. The dominance of hospital pharmacies in the Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Treatment Market is evident, with hospital pharmacies securing the largest market share in 2021. This trend is attributed to several advantages associated with hospital pharmacies, including the easier availability of medicines. The presence of a greater number of medical professionals and advanced infrastructure within hospital settings encourages a significant portion of cardiovascular disease (CVD) patients to visit hospital outpatient departments (OPDs) for treatment, including the acquisition of drug prescriptions. The preference for receiving treatments at hospitals, where high-quality care is readily available, has led to a substantial expansion in drug sales across in-house pharmacies. This growing trend underscores the pivotal role that hospital pharmacies play in meeting the healthcare needs of DVT patients. The convenience and accessibility offered by hospital pharmacies contribute to their prominence in the market, and the pace of expansion in drug sales through these channels is expected to remain considerable as more patients choose hospitals as their primary healthcare destinations.

Inquire Before Buying: https://www.marketdigits.com/request/enquiry-before-buying/3674

Browse Similar Reports:

Substance Use Disorder Treatment Market 2030 By Type, Distribution Channel, End-user and Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional Footprints by MarketDigits



Norovirus Infection Treatment Market 2030 By Type, Distribution Channel, End-user and Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional Footprints by MarketDigits

Onychomycosis Treatment Market 2030 By Type, Distribution Channel, End-user and Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional Footprints by MarketDigits

About MarketDigits:

MarketDigits is one of the leading business research and consulting companies that helps clients to tap new and emerging opportunities and revenue areas, thereby assisting them in operational and strategic decision-making. We at MarketDigits believe that a market is a small place and an interface between the supplier and the consumer, thus our focus remains mainly on business research that includes the entire value chain and not only the markets.

We offer services that are most relevant and beneficial to the users, which help businesses to sustain themselves in this competitive market. Our detailed and in-depth analysis of the markets catering to strategic, tactical, and operational data analysis & reporting needs of various industries utilize advanced technology so that our clients get better insights into the markets and identify lucrative opportunities and areas of incremental revenues.