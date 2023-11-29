REMINDER - Rogers Sugar Inc.: Conference Call – 4th Quarter 2023 Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI) will be holding a conference call to discuss their 2023 fourth quarter results on Thursday, November 30, 2023, at 8h00 (Eastern Time).



The conference call will be chaired by Mr. Michael Walton, Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Jean-Sébastien Couillard, Chief Financial Officer.

If you wish to participate, please dial 1-888-886-7786 . A recording of the conference call will be accessible shortly after the conference, by dialing 1-877-674-7070, access code 805894#. This recording will be available until December 30, 2023.

Jean-Sébastien Couillard

Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

Tel.: (514) 940-4350

www.lanticrogers.com