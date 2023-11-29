Applied Systems Achieves SOC 1 Type II Compliance

Chicago, IL., Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced that it has achieved SOC 1 Type II compliance for Applied Epic®. SOC 1 Type II compliance is highly regarded in the financial services industry and recognized by businesses of all sizes as a standard for security and compliance. This compliance demonstrates Applied’s commitment to security and trust, and its ability to protect customer data.

The SOC 1 Type II audit was conducted by CyberGuard Compliance, LLP, a leading independent auditing firm. The audit assessed Applied Epic’s underlying IT infrastructure controls and reporting capabilities, as well as compliance with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) Service Organization Control (SOC) 1 Type II standards.

“We are proud to achieve SOC 1 Type II compliance for Applied Epic, providing our customers more security controls and helping lower their security-related costs,” said Tanner Randolph, chief information security officer, Applied Systems. “This certification demonstrates our commitment to protecting our customers’ data so they can focus more on offering additional value to their customers.”

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.