WalkMe Enhances Customer Access with Availability on AWS Marketplace

Market-leading Digital Adoption Platform (DAP) now available on AWS Marketplace;

Gives customers more options to transact and flexibility to invest in DAP

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WalkMe Inc. (NASDAQ: WKME), a leading provider of digital adoption solutions, today announced the availability of the WalkMe Digital Adoption Platform (DAP) on the AWS Marketplace , further extending its market reach to provide customers with enhanced accessibility to its powerful digital adoption solutions. Now, businesses can invest in DAP using their AWS account credits, dramatically simplifying the purchase process of WalkMe’s market-leading solution.

With the rise in digital transformation and technology like AI and automation, closing digital skills gaps and reducing digital friction is crucial. Organizations plan to invest an average of $30M USD in digital adoption solutions by 2025 to address technology uptake challenges.1 This planned investment emphasizes the growing recognition of the importance of DAPs in driving successful digital transformation. WalkMe enables organizations to embrace digital innovation, resulting in increased efficiency, employee satisfaction, cost savings, and software investment value.

“Our partner ecosystem continues to gain momentum, and this latest milestone expands on the continued evolution of our go-to-market motions with partners,” said Jim Nairn, Senior Vice President of Strategic Alliances, WalkMe. “Availability on the AWS Marketplace enables us to bring our leading Digital Adoption Platform to a broader audience, helping more businesses overcome their digital transformation challenges and achieve maximum ROI from their technology investments. Working with AWS will create even more options for customers to easily acquire and access WalkMe to boost adoption rates, improve operational efficiency, reduce risk, and enhance productivity.”

AWS Marketplace offers a centralized platform for enterprises to discover, evaluate and purchase software solutions. With the availability of WalkMe on the AWS Marketplace, customers can now benefit from simplified procurement processes, expedited software deployment, and the assurance of working with trusted vendors. To find WalkMe on the AWS Marketplace, visit WalkMe on AWS Marketplace

About WalkMe

WalkMe's cloud-based digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive and act to ultimately accelerate their digital transformations and better realize the value of their software investments. Our platform leverages proprietary technology to provide visibility to an organization's Chief Information Officer and business leaders, while improving user experience, productivity and efficiency for employees and customers. Alongside walkthroughs and third-party integration capabilities, our platform can be customized to fit an organization's needs.

--------------------------------------------

1 “2022-2023 State of Digital Adoption Report ,” WalkMe, pg 38.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “potential,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “could,” “would,” “project,” “plan,” “target,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are not a guarantee of future performance. Actual outcomes may differ materially from the information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, without limitation, the following: our ability to manage our growth effectively, sustain our historical growth rate in the future or achieve or maintain profitability; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic or adverse macro-economic changes on our business, financial condition and results of operations; the growth and expansion of the markets for our offerings and our ability to adapt and respond effectively to evolving market conditions; our estimates of, and future expectations regarding, our market opportunity; our ability to keep pace with technological and competitive developments and develop or otherwise introduce new products and solutions and enhancements to our existing offerings; our ability to maintain the interoperability of our offerings across devices, operating systems and third-party applications and to maintain and expand our relationships with third-party technology partners; the effects of increased competition in our target markets and our ability to compete effectively; our ability to attract and retain new customers and to expand within our existing customer base; the success of our sales and marketing operations, including our ability to realize efficiencies and reduce customer acquisition costs; the percentage of our remaining performance obligations that we expect to recognize as revenue; our ability to meet the service-level commitments under our customer agreements and the effects on our business if we are unable to do so; our relationships with, and dependence on, various third-party service providers; our dependence on our management team and other key employees; our ability to maintain and enhance awareness of our brand; our ability to offer high quality customer support; our ability to effectively develop and expand our marketing and sales capabilities; our ability to maintain the sales prices of our offerings and the effects of pricing fluctuations; the sustainability of, and fluctuations in, our gross margin; risks related to our international operations and our ability to expand our international business operations; the effects of currency exchange rate fluctuations on our results of operations; challenges and risks related to our sales to government entities; our ability to consummate acquisitions at our historical rate and at acceptable prices, to enter into other strategic transactions and relationships, and to manage the risks related to these transactions and arrangements; our ability to protect our proprietary technology, or to obtain, maintain, protect and enforce sufficiently broad intellectual property rights therein; our ability to maintain the security and availability of our platform, products and solutions; our ability to comply with current and future legislation and governmental regulations to which we are subject or may become subject in the future; changes in applicable tax law, the stability of effective tax rates and adverse outcomes resulting from examination of our income or other tax returns; risks related to political, economic and security conditions in Israel; the effects of unfavorable conditions in our industry or the global economy or reductions in information technology spending; factors that may affect the future trading prices of our ordinary shares; and other risk factors set forth in the section titled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 14, 2023, and other documents filed with or furnished to the SEC. These statements reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Media Contact:

Christina Knittel

press@walkme.com

Investor Contact:

John Streppa

investors@walkme.com



