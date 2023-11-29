Global Zinc Market for Sustainable Energy Report 2023: Market to Grow to $900+ Million in 2033 - Advancements in Zinc-ion Battery Tech Drive Growth

Dublin, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Zinc Market for Sustainable Energy - A Global and Regional Analysis, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global zinc market for sustainable energy is to exceed $350 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow to more than $900 Million in 2033, witnessing a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

The zinc market plays a crucial role in the sustainable energy sector, contributing to various applications that support clean and renewable energy technologies. Zinc, a versatile and abundant metal, is employed in diverse ways to advance the goals of sustainable energy production and storage.

Key factors contributing to the growth of the zinc market include advancements in zinc-ion battery technology, favorable government policies supporting renewable energy adoption, and the rising awareness of environmental sustainability among consumers and businesses alike.

How can this report add value to an organization?

Product/Innovation Strategy: The global zinc market for sustainable energy has been extensively segmented based on various categories, such as form and product type. This can help readers get a clear overview of which segments account for the largest share and which ones are well-positioned to grow in the coming years.

Growth/Marketing Strategy: The global zinc market for sustainable energy has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansion, partnership, collaboration, and joint venture.

Competitive Strategy: Key players in the global zinc market for sustainable energy analyzed and profiled in the study involve established and emerging players. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the global zinc market for sustainable energy has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analysing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

Key Highlights from the Report:

Market Overview: An overview of the global zinc market for sustainable energy, including its size, growth potential, and key drivers.

Market Dynamics: In-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, challenges, and opportunities influencing the zinc market for sustainable energy Industry.

Competitive Landscape: Analysis of the competitive landscape, including profiles of major market players, their strategies, and market shares.

Regional Analysis: Examination of the market's performance in different regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World.

Growth Prospects: Assessment of growth opportunities and challenges in the global zinc market for sustainable energy, along with future market projections.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the estimated global zinc market for sustainable energy size in terms of revenue for the forecast period 2023-2033, and what is the expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period 2023-2033?

What are the key market drivers and opportunities in the market pertaining to zinc market for sustainable energy?

What are the major restraints inhibiting the growth of the global zinc market for sustainable energy?

What kinds of new strategies are being adopted by the existing market players to expand their market position in the industry?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 186 Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $350 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $900 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.9% Regions Covered Global

Markets: Industry Outlook

Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

Advancement in Zinc-Air Battery Technology

Rise in Energy Storage Demand

Integration in Solar Energy

Market Dynamics Overview

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Supply Chain Overview

Value chain Analysis

Market Map

Pricing Forecast

R&D Review

Patent Filing Trend by Country, by Company

Stakeholder Analysis

Use Case

End User and buying criteria

Impact analysis for key global events- covid19, Russia/Ukraine or Middle East crisis

Comparison of Zinc's Usage in Different Sustainable Energies

Case Studies of Successful Global Sustainable Energy Projects

Production Data of Zinc by Major Zinc Producers

Regulatory Landscape

Company Profiles

Teck Resources Limited

Glencore

EverZinc

Zochem, Inc.

Nexa Resources

Boliden Group

MMG Australia Limited

GRILLO-Werke AG

HAKUSUI TECH

TOHO ZINC CO., LTD.

Korea Zinc

TETRA Technologies, Inc.

South32

Hindustan Zinc

Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd.

Market Segmentation

End-Use Industry

Solar Energy

Wind Energy

Batteries

Hydroelectric Energy

Energy Storage

Form

Galvanized Steel

Zinc Alloys

Zinc Oxide

Zinc Coatings

Zinc Powder

Others

Product Type

Primary Zinc

Secondary Zinc

Region

North America

Europe

U.K.

China

Asia-Pacific and Japan

Rest-of-the-World

