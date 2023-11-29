Pinnacle Foundation Repair Earns 2023 Angi Super Service Award

Grand Prairie, TX , Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinnacle Foundation Repair is proud to announce that it has earned the home service industry’s coveted Angi Super Service Award (SSA). This award honors service professionals who have maintained high service ratings and reviews on Angi in 2023.

“At Angi, we’re committed to celebrating Jobs Done Well, which can only be accomplished with the partnership and support of top pro like our 2023 Super Service Award Winners,” said Angie Hicks, Chief Customer Officer, Angi. “These outstanding, local businesses have helped homeowners improve, maintain and repair their homes this year and got top reviews from these homeowners while doing so. Congratulations to this year's Super Service Award winners.”

Angi Super Service Award 2023 winners have met eligibility requirements. Pros on Angi qualify for the award by receiving three or more reviews in the same category with an average rating of at least 4.5 stars during review period (Nov 1st - Oct 31st), have a lifetime rating of at least 4.5 stars, and are in good standing and active on Angi.

Pinnacle Foundation Repair has been on Angi since 2019. This is the 4th year Pinnacle Foundation Repair has received this honor.

Service company ratings are updated continually on Angi as new, verified consumer reviews are submitted. Companies are rated in multiple fields ranging from price to professionalism to punctuality.

For over two decades Angi has been a trusted name for connecting consumers to top-rated service professionals. Angi provides unique tools and support designed to improve the local service experience for both consumers and service professionals.

Pinnacle Foundation Repair is a business founded by a 3rd generation foundation repair expert from 60 years of family legacy in the industry. With over 20 years of professional experience of his own, the founder of Pinnacle Foundation repair looks at multiple variables before determining whether foundation repairs are needed, and what customized plan is recommended; if any at all. The Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex has varying types of soil formations, which can require different systems based on the density of the soils, as well as the structure type in question. We pride ourselves not only on our extensive industry knowledge but also our focus on providing the best customer service in the industry.

Contact:

Name: Robby Brown

Email: info@pinnaclefoundationrepair.com

Organization: Pinnacle Foundation Repair

Address: 601 Dickey Rd, Grand Prairie, TX 75051

Phone: (972) 251-0018

Website: https://pinnaclefoundationrepair.com/