VVT & Start-Stop Systems Market Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis 2023, Featuring Denso, Robert Bosch, Continental, Magna, Hitachi and More

The future of The VVT & start-stop systems market looks promising with opportunities in the compact passenger cars, mid-sized passenger cars, premium passenger cars, luxury passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles.
The VVT and start-stop systems market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are higher fuel prices, stringent government regulations on fuel economy, increasing need for fuel-efficient technologies, and increasing demand for luxury and semi-luxury vehicles. Factors such as increasing adoption of alternative fuels, high product cost, and substantial maintenance cost will remain the challenges for this industry.
The study includes the VVT & start-stop systems market size and forecast for the VVT & start-stop systems market through 2024, segmented by product type, by technology, by end use, and by region as follows:
By Product Type
- Dual over-head cam
- Single over-head cam
By Technology Type
- Cam phasing plus
- Belt-driven
- Direct starter
- Enhanced starter
- Integrated starter
By End Use Industry
- Passengers Car
- Small cars
- Compact cars
- Mid-Sized cars
- Luxury cars
- SUVs & Crossovers
- Light Commercial Vehicle
- Heavy Commercial Vehicle
- Electric Vehicle
Key Report Features
- Market size estimates: VVT & start-stop systems market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.
- Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application, and End Use Industry industry.
- Segmentation analysis: Market size by various segments such as by by product type, by technology, by end use, and by region.
- Regional analysis: VVT & start-stop systems market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.
- Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for VVT & start-stop systems in the VVT & start-stop systems market.
- Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, VVT & start-stop systems in the VVT & start-stop systems market.
- Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.
Company Profiles
Some of the VVT & start-stop systems companies profiled in this report include
- Denso Corporation
- Aisin Seiki
- Robert Bosch
- Continental
- Magna International
- Delphi Automotive
- Johnson Controls
- Hitachi
- Toyota Motors
- BMW
