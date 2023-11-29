VVT & Start-Stop Systems Market Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis 2023, Featuring Denso, Robert Bosch, Continental, Magna, Hitachi and More

Dublin, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "VVT & Start-Stop Systems Market: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The future of The VVT & start-stop systems market looks promising with opportunities in the compact passenger cars, mid-sized passenger cars, premium passenger cars, luxury passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles.

The VVT and start-stop systems market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are higher fuel prices, stringent government regulations on fuel economy, increasing need for fuel-efficient technologies, and increasing demand for luxury and semi-luxury vehicles. Factors such as increasing adoption of alternative fuels, high product cost, and substantial maintenance cost will remain the challenges for this industry.



The study includes the VVT & start-stop systems market size and forecast for the VVT & start-stop systems market through 2024, segmented by product type, by technology, by end use, and by region as follows:



By Product Type

Dual over-head cam

Single over-head cam

By Technology Type

Cam phasing plus

Belt-driven

Direct starter

Enhanced starter

Integrated starter

By End Use Industry

Passengers Car

Small cars

Compact cars

Mid-Sized cars

Luxury cars

SUVs & Crossovers

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Electric Vehicle

Key Report Features

Market size estimates: VVT & start-stop systems market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

VVT & start-stop systems market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application, and End Use Industry industry.

Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application, and End Use Industry industry. Segmentation analysis: Market size by various segments such as by by product type, by technology, by end use, and by region.

Market size by various segments such as by by product type, by technology, by end use, and by region. Regional analysis : VVT & start-stop systems market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

: VVT & start-stop systems market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities : Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for VVT & start-stop systems in the VVT & start-stop systems market.

: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for VVT & start-stop systems in the VVT & start-stop systems market. Strategic analysis : This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, VVT & start-stop systems in the VVT & start-stop systems market.

: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, VVT & start-stop systems in the VVT & start-stop systems market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Company Profiles

Some of the VVT & start-stop systems companies profiled in this report include

Denso Corporation

Aisin Seiki

Robert Bosch

Continental

Magna International

Delphi Automotive

Johnson Controls

Hitachi

Toyota Motors

BMW

