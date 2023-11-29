Global Low Speed Vehicle (LSV) Market Report 2023-2027 and 2032: Rising Eco-Friendly Vehicle Demand Boosts Market Growth

Dublin, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Low Speed Vehicle (LSV) Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global low-speed vehicle (LSV) market is expected to grow from $6.85 billion in 2022 to $7.45 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The low-speed vehicle (LSV) market is expected to reach $9.95 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.5%.



The growing demand for eco-friendly vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the low-speed vehicle (LSV) market going forward. Eco-friendly vehicles refer to those vehicles that have less of an adverse effect on the environment than more conventional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles that operate on gasoline or diesel.

Low-speed vehicles with battery-operated motors are safe, simple to run, and provide better battery management for both commercial and private use. For instance, in September 2022, according to the reports shared by the International Energy Agency, a France-based autonomous intergovernmental organization, sales of electric vehicles nearly doubled to 6.6 million in 2021 compared to 2020, which is almost 9% of sales share, and increased by 4% in 2021. Therefore, the growing demand for eco-friendly vehicles is driving the growth of the low-speed vehicle (LSV) market.



Innovations in low-speed vehicles are a key trend gaining popularity in the low-speed vehicle (LSV) market. Major companies operating in the low-speed vehicle (LSV) market are introducing several innovative vehicles to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in June 2021, Club Car, a US-based motor vehicle manufacturing company, launched the Club Car Current, an entirely new electric vehicle (EV) for low-speed logistics and cargo services.

This electric vehicle is a certified low-speed vehicle (LSV) with a unique contemporary exterior with uniquely developed automotive body panels, LED lighting, newly developed two-tone gray bucket seats, the most recent software, VRLA gel battery technology, a new cup holder design and placement for those larger drink cups, an enhanced 1000W heater, a new 170-degree rearview camera, a new backlit digital gear selector design, extra legroom, and more.



North America was the largest region in the low speed vehicle (LSV) market in 2022. The regions covered in low-speed vehicle (LSV) report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa. The countries covered in the low-speed vehicle (LSV) market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Italy, Spain, Canada.



