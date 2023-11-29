Further Partial Withdrawal of Letter of Intent - DX (Group) plc - 28 11 2023 (CGAML)

Letter of Intent: Acquisition of DX (Group) plc by Transit Bidco Limited

On 15th November 2023, Canaccord Genuity Asset Management Limited provided a Letter of Intent regarding our intentions in relation to 80,000,0000 shares.

In accordance with The City Code on Takeovers and Mergers, Rule 2.10 (c)(i), we advise that we have disposed of a further 9,000,000 shares, following on from our disposal of 31,000,000 on 27th November 2023. Consequently, we are no longer able to accept or procure the acceptance of the Offer, in relation to any of the shares disposed of.

Our intention in respect of the remaining 40,000,000 shares is now as described in the original Letter of Intent.

Mark Elliott

Investment Controls Analyst

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management