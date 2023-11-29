High Purity Quartz Sand Market to Attain US$ 910 Million at 3.9% CAGR by 2034: Fact.MR Study

Rockville, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a new industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global High Purity Quartz Sand Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 617.5 million in 2024 and increase at 3.9% CAGR over the next ten years (2024 to 2034). Surging demand for semiconductors and electronics around the world is set to catalyze high purity quartz sand sales over the coming years.

Increasing efforts of different countries to boost their semiconductor manufacturing activity owing to the rising adoption of digital transformation trends and high sales of consumer electronics are also slated to favor demand for high purity quartz sand in the long run.

Europe, East Asia, and North America are forecasted to be prime regions that provide highly rewarding business scope for high purity quartz sand companies in the long run. Growing adoption of solar energy is also projected to be a key future trend that could bolster shipments of high purity quartz sand around the world through 2034. China is projected to be the top country in terms of high purity quartz sand sales revenue across the study period, suggests this study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global high purity quartz sand market is calculated at US$ 617.5 million for 2024.

Sales of high purity quartz sand are forecasted to reach US$ 910 million by 2034-end.

The market is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2024 to 2034.

High use of high purity quartz sand in semiconductor manufacturing, growing demand for solar panels, rising adoption of clean energy, and increasing use of high purity quartz sand in different industry verticals are prime market drivers.

Health risks associated with the use of high purity quartz sand are forecasted to be the key constraint for overall market growth in the future.

Demand for high purity quartz sand in East Asia is slated to increase at 4.2% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

Sales of high purity quartz sand in India are forecasted at US$ 61 million for 2024.

High purity quartz sand sales in the United States are predicted to reach US$ 132.6 million by 2034.

Use of high purity quartz sand in semiconductor manufacturing is predicted to account for 51.1% market share in 2024.

“Investing in East Asia should be the way ahead for high purity quartz sand supplier looking to scale their business on a global level,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Winning Strategy

High purity quartz sand companies are focusing on maximizing their output to meet the increasing demand from different industry verticals to tackle the issue of shortage on a global level. Collaborations, mergers, and partnerships are also projected to be useful strategies for high purity quartz sand suppliers looking to expand their business reach and enter new markets.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) USD 910 Million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 3.9% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 80 Tables No. of Figures 78 Figures



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global high purity quartz sand market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on grade (3N, 4N, 4N5, 4N6, 4N7, 4N8, 5N), application (wafer processing, crucibles, quartz lightening, solar cells, optical lenses, quartz fibers, specialty glass, ceramics, epoxy molding compounds), and end use (semiconductor manufacturing, solar energy, lighting equipment, telecommunication equipment production, optical product manufacturing, polymer modification, glass manufacturing), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and Middle East & Africa).

