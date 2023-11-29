Vegan Protein Blend Market Set for Explosive Growth: Anticipated 9% CAGR by 2031: Reed Intelligence

New York, United States, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Reed Intelligence, “The global vegan protein blend market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9% from 2023 to 2030.” This growth is being driven by the increasing popularity of veganism, the growing demand for plant-based protein sources, and the increasing awareness of the health benefits of vegan protein.

Vegan Protein Blend Market Overview

Vegan protein blends are a type of plant-based protein powder that is made from a combination of different plant sources, such as peas, brown rice, and hemp. They are a good source of protein, fiber, and other nutrients, and they are a popular choice for vegans and vegetarians.

Key Market Drivers

Increasing Popularity of Veganism: The number of people who are adopting a vegan lifestyle is on the rise. This is due to a number of factors, including ethical concerns about animal welfare, environmental concerns about the sustainability of animal agriculture, and health concerns about the consumption of animal products.

Growing Demand for Plant-Based Protein Sources: Consumers are increasingly looking for plant-based alternatives to animal-based protein sources. This is because plant-based protein sources are often lower in calories and fat than animal-based protein sources, and they may also offer other health benefits.

Increasing Awareness of the Health Benefits of Vegan Protein: Vegan protein has been shown to have a number of health benefits, including reducing the risk of heart disease, cancer, and type 2 diabetes.

Market Restraints

High Cost of Vegan Protein Blends: Vegan protein blends are often more expensive than animal-based protein powders. This is because they are more complex to produce and because there is a limited supply of high-quality vegan protein sources.

Taste and Texture Issues: Some vegan protein blends can have a chalky or unpleasant taste, and they may also have a gritty texture. This can make them less appealing to some consumers.

Market Opportunities

Product Innovation: Manufacturers are developing new and innovative vegan protein blends that are more affordable, have a better taste and texture, and offer additional health benefits. This is creating new opportunities for growth in the market.

Expansion into New Markets: Vegan protein blends are still a relatively new product category, and there is a lot of untapped potential in new markets, such as Asia and Latin America.

Regional Analysis

North America currently holds the largest market share for vegan protein blends , followed closely by Europe. However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing market in the coming years, driven by the burgeoning vegan population and increasing disposable incomes in the region.

Key Players

Optimum Nutrition, Inc Myprotein All Naturals True Protein Pty Ltd Tone It Up Orgain, Inc Revere Garden Of Life Your Super Nuzest Pure Encapsulations, LLC Vega Sakara Life GNC Holdings, Inc AMCO Proteins Aloha Organic Designer Protein, LLC MuscleBlaze Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Inc Bodylogix MuscleTech Plnt Protein Nutrimed Healthcare Private Limited CHK Industries Private Limited Health Warrior

Vegan Protein Blend Market Segmentations

Segment by Type

Peas

Brown Rice

Hemp

Segment by Application

B2B- B2B

B2C- B2C

