Dovre Group Plc Managers’ Transactions November 29, 2023, at 5.00 p.m.
Dovre Group Plc: Managers' Transactions – Atuo Oy
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Atuo Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person, (1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities in Issuer
Name: Sanna Outa-Ollila
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Dovre Group Plc
LEI: 7437000NA1I6Y1OQWL24
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 44843/6/10
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-06-30
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008098
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 3000 Unit price: 0.494 EUR
(2): Volume: 4392 Unit price: 0.493 EUR
Aggregated transactions (2):
Volume: 7392 Volume weighted average price: 0.49341 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-11-29
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008098
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 6000 Unit price: 0.353 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 6000 Volume weighted average price: 0.353 EUR
Dovre Group is a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has three business areas: Project Personnel, Consulting and Renewable energy. Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Singapore, and the US, and employs more than 800 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: DOV1V). Website: www.dovregroup.com
