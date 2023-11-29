Femtocell Market Global Industry Trends, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028, with Profiles of Alcatel-Lucent, Analog Devices, Cisco Systems, Ericsson, Huawei, Motorola, Samsung and More

Dublin, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Femtocell Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global femtocell market size reached US$ 2.7 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach US$ 11.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 28% during 2023-2028.







Significant improvements in the 4G and 5G infrastructure are among the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising demand for heterogeneous networks across the globe is also driving the market growth. High penetration of broadband services and mobile phones has enhanced the requirement for improved network coverage for high-quality video conferencing, calling and downloading of software and music. In line with this, the increasing commercial applications of femtocell in multi-tenant buildings, hotels and office towers are also contributing to the market growth.

Various technological advancements, such as product integration with the Internet of Things (IoT) to improve indoor coverage and maintain the need for smart devices, are acting as other major growth-inducing factors. Increasing investments in small-cell infrastructure, along with the utilization of distributed antenna systems and cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN), are some of the other factors that are expected to drive the market further.



Key Market Segmentation:



The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global femtocell market report, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2023-2028. The report has categorized the market based on form factor, technology, type and application.



Breakup by Form Factor:

Standalone

Integrated

Breakup by Technology:

IMS/SIP Femtocell Technology

IU-H Femtocell Technology

Breakup by Type:

2G Femtocell

CDMA

GSM/GPRS

3G Femtocell

W-CDMA/HSPA

CDMA2000-EVDO

TD-CDMA

4G Femtocell

WiMAX

LTE

Breakup by Application:

Residential

Commercial

Others

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Alcatel-Lucent S.A. (Nokia), Analog Devices, Cisco Systems, Ericsson, Fujitsu Limited (Furukawa Group), Huawei Technologies, Juniper Networks Inc., Motorola Inc., Netgear Inc., Samsung and ZTE Corporation.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global femtocell market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global femtocell market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the form factor?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global femtocell market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 144 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $11.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 27.5% Regions Covered Global



