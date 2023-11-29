North America Energy Saving and Performance Contracting Market Report 2023: Energy Efficiency Policies to Create Growth Pipeline for Resilient Building and Clean Energy Strategies - Forecasts to 2028

Dublin, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Energy Saving and Performance Contracting Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market is forecast to grow by 5.9% between 2022 and 2028.

Buildings are becoming more energy-intensive and with features like electric vehicle charging adding to the existing load, the need to reduce energy consumption acquires an even greater importance. Energy saving and performance contracting (ESPC) is one way to achieve energy efficiency. In that sense, North America has been the second-largest market behind China for ESPC.



The North American ESPC market witnessed a drop in its growth rate in 2021 and 2022. This can be attributed to the policy changes in the US government and delayed legislation in Canada. The public sector was the most affected but the decline in growth rate was offset by huge investments in the industrial and commercial segments, which focused on improving the standards and safety of buildings after COVID.

Key growth drivers in the North American ESPC market include aging infrastructure needing upgrades, rising electricity costs, rising fossil fuel usage, building 2030 and 2050 energy targets to achieve net zero energy buildings, and financing options that reduce the capital expenditure burden on customers. Growth restraints include irregular policy changes, reduced government funding for public projects, contractual complexities, and project delays due to external factors such as supply chain disruptions, delays in approvals, and natural calamities.



This study segments the market based on customer sector and energy conservation measures. By customer sector, the study analyzes federal, state/municipal, K-12 schools, tertiary education (universities), healthcare, public housing, and industrial and commercial. By energy conservation measure, the study analyzes lighting, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC); building automation and controls (BACs); building envelope, water conservation, renewable energy, and others (including CHP and microgrids).



Reformation of energy efficiency policies, analytical platforms that complement hardware solutions, and a focus on health and well-being inside buildings along with energy efficiency will be critical to the future growth prospects of this market.

Growth Opportunity Universe

Energy-efficiency Regulatory Policy Reform

Analytics and Software Platforms to Complement Hardware Oriented Energy Contracts

Efficiency-as-a-service for Smaller Energy Savings and Performance Projects

Combining Health and Wellness Offerings with Existing Building Solutions

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the North American Energy Savings and Performance Contracting Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Market Segmentation

Key Competitors

Global Energy Efficiency Investments

Financing for Energy Efficiency Projects

Global Status of Building Energy Codes in 2022

Measures Improving Energy Efficiency in Buildings

Growth Metrics Growth Drivers Growth Driver Analysis Growth Restraints Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast by Country Revenue Forecast Analysis Revenue Forecast by Contract Type Revenue Forecast Analysis by Contract Type Revenue Forecast by Customer Sector Revenue Forecast by ECM Revenue Forecast Analysis by Customer Sector and ECM

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share of Top Participants

Revenue Share Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Energy Performance Contracting

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Customer Sector

Revenue Forecast by ECM

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Energy Service Contracting

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Customer Sector

Revenue Forecast by ECM

Revenue Forecast Analysis

