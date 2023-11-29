Albion Technology & General VCT PLC: Interim Management Statement

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC
Interim Management Statement
LEI code: 213800TKJUY376H3KN16

Introduction
I present Albion Technology & General VCT PLC’s (the “Company”) interim management statement for the period from 1 July 2023 to 30 September 2023.

Performance and dividends
The Company’s unaudited net asset value (NAV) on 30 September 2023 was £133.4 million or 75.05 pence per share (excluding treasury shares), a decrease of 0.97 pence per share (1.28%) since 30 June 2023.

A second dividend for the year ending 31 December 2023 of 1.90 pence per Ordinary share is to be paid on 29 December 2023 to shareholders on the register on 8 December 2023, resulting in total dividends of 3.72 pence per share for the year, a 5.1% yield on opening NAV.

Fundraising
The Company announced on 12 October 2023 that, subject to obtaining the requisite regulatory approval, it intended to launch a prospectus top up offer of new ordinary shares. Full details of the Offer will be contained in a prospectus that is expected to be published prior to launch in early January 2024.

Portfolio
The following investments have been made during the period from 1 July 2023 to 30 September 2023:

New investments£’000Activity
Phasecraft514Software for Quantum Computers
Kennek Solutions210Vertical software for lenders
Total new investments724 


Further investments£’000Activity
Gravitee637API management platform
uMedeor (T/A) uMed387A middleware technology platform that enables life science organisations to conduct medical research programmes
Accelex87Data extraction and analytics technology for private capital markets
Total further investments1,111 

Top ten holdings as at 30 September 2023:

InvestmentCarrying value
£’000		% of net asset valueActivity
Quantexa28,34121.2Network analytics platform to detect financial crime
Radnor House School (TopCo)6,1694.6Independent school for children aged 2-18
Proveca5,6564.2Reformulation of medicines for children
Oviva4,5813.4A technology enabled service business in medical nutritional therapy (MNT)
Chonais River Hydro3,8812.9Owner and operator of a 2 MW hydro-power scheme in the Scottish Highlands
Cantab Research (T/A Speechmatics)3,4112.6Provider of low footprint automated speech recognition which can be deployed in the cloud, on premise or on device
Egress Software Technologies2,9152.2Encrypted email & file transfer service provider
The Evewell Group2,8922.2Operator and developer of women’s health centres focusing on fertility
Runa Network2,8292.1Cloud platform and infrastructure that enables corporates to issue digital incentives and payouts
Gharagain River Hydro2,3491.8Owner and operator of a 1 MW hydro-power scheme in the Scottish Highlands

Share buy-backs
During the period from 1 July 2023 to 30 September 2023, the Company did not buy any shares.

It remains the Board’s policy to buy back shares in the market, subject to the overall constraint that such purchases are in the Company’s interest, including the maintenance of sufficient resources for investment in existing and new portfolio companies and the continued payment of dividends to shareholders.

It is the Board’s intention for such buy-backs to be at around a 5% discount to net asset value, so far as market conditions and liquidity permit.

Board composition
Following changes to the Board earlier this year, Peter Moorhouse has been appointed chairman of the Remuneration Committee from 29 November 2023.

Material events and transactions after the period end

  • As announced on 6 October 2023, the Company sold a proportion of its holding in Quantexa at its current holding value returning proceeds of £3.4m; and
  • As announced on 30 October 2023, following a formal tender process, Johnston Carmichael LLP were appointed as the Company's Auditor.

There have been no other material events or transactions after the period end to the date of this announcement.

Further information
Further information regarding historic and current financial performance and other useful shareholder information can be found on the Company’s webpage on the Manager’s website at www.albion.capital/funds/AATG.

Clive Richardson, Chairman
29 November 2023

