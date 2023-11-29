Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Therapeutics Global Research Report 2023: Market to Reach $10.11 Billion in 2027 - Long-term Forecast to 2032

Dublin, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Therapeutics Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cystic fibrosis (CF) therapeutics market is expected to grow from $5.82 billion in 2022 to $6.54 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%. The cystic fibrosis (CF) therapeutics market is expected to reach $10.11 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.4%.







Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the cystic fibrosis (CF) therapeutics market. Major companies operating in the cystic fibrosis (CF) therapeutics sector are focused on developing new products to gain a competitive advantage in the market.

For instance, in March 2021, Chiesi USA, a US-based specialty pharmaceutical company, launched Bronchitol (mannitol) powder, the 'First and Only' inhalation powder for cystic fibrosis patients. It is the only dry-powder inhaled mucoactive agent that is small, covert, and transportable, does not need to be refrigerated, and does not need to be cleaned frequently.

An increase in the number of patients suffering from cystic fibrosis is expected to propel the growth of the cystic fibrosis (CF) therapeutics market going forward. Cystic fibrosis (CF) is an inherited condition that severely harms the body's lungs, digestive system, and other organs. Cystic fibrosis therapeutics are used to treat cystic fibrosis disorder by making the mucus in the lungs thinner and easier to cough up.

Thus, an increase in the number of patients suffering from cystic fibrosis is expected to boost the cystic fibrosis (CF) therapeutics market. For instance, in July 2022, according to a report shared by The Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Foundation, a US-based non-profit organisation, there has been an upsurge in the number of people with cystic fibrosis, in 2022 cystic fibrosis affects almost 40,000 children and adults in the United States, and over 105,000 people worldwide have been diagnosed. Therefore, an increase in the number of patients suffering from cystic fibrosis is driving the growth of the cystic fibrosis (CF) therapeutics market.



North America was the largest region in the cystic fibrosis (CF) therapeutics market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the cystic fibrosis (CF) therapeutics report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the cystic fibrosis (CF) therapeutics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Major players in the cystic fibrosis (CF) therapeutics market are

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Mylan N.V

Novartis AG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

AbbVie Inc.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Allergan PLC

AbbVie

Pharmaxis Ltd

Johnson & Johnson

Mylan N.V.

Chiesi Farmaceutici SpA

PTC Therapeutics

Genentech Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $6.54 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $10.11 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Therapeutics Market Characteristics



3. Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Therapeutics Market Trends And Strategies



4. Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Therapeutics Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Therapeutics Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Therapeutics Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Therapeutics Market



5. Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Therapeutics Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Therapeutics Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Therapeutics Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Therapeutics Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Therapeutics Market, Segmentation By Drug Class, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Pancreatic Enzyme Supplements

Mucolytic

Bronchodilators

CFTR modulators

6.2. Global Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Therapeutics Market, Segmentation By Route Of Administration, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Oral

Inhaled

6.3. Global Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Therapeutics Market, Segmentation By Treatment Method, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Medication

Devices

7. Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Therapeutics Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Therapeutics Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Therapeutics Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

