Just Published: Heartwarming Children’s Picture Book THE TEACHER’S GIFT

Charleston, SC, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Young readers are invited to discover the magic of giving this holiday season with the debut children’s picture book from author Dana Cretsinger Stephens. Complete with engaging illustrations by Alyson Murray, The Teacher’s Gift takes children on a fantastic voyage of kindness and inspiration.

Ms. Diaz, a dedicated teacher whose immense love for her students outshines any tree-topping star, always strives to help her students feel inspired to be their best. As the festive month of December rolls in, Ms. Diaz notices something that troubles her spirit. One of her young students isn’t bringing lunch to school or wearing a warm winter coat. Ms. Diaz feels that she should do something to help him but does not want to cause him any discomfort or embarrassment. The next few weeks, Ms. Diaz begins a journey of small, powerful acts of kindness that show teaching goes beyond textbooks and homework.

The Teacher’s Gift makes a great holiday read for children from pre-school to second grade and is sure to delight families looking for a beautiful seasonal tale to inspire them. With The Teacher’s Gift, young readers can learn about the ripple effects of kindness and how simple gestures of goodwill go a long way in transforming lives. Parents can use the story to start conversations about empathy and compassion. The Teacher’s Gift brings a timeless lesson that children can come back to every holiday season.

The Teacher’s Gift is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

About the Author:

Dana Cretsinger Stephens was born in Iowa and spent her childhood days immersed in imaginative play, wintertime adventures, and endless books. Now a passionate voice teacher and theatre director, Dana brings almost thirty years of experience working with children of all ages to her writing. Dana now resides in Texas and is a proud mother of two grown children and a proud pet parent to four dogs. Her debut children’s book, The Teacher’s Gift, is inspired by a true event that impacted her own daughter.

