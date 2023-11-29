PingCAP Receives Two 2023 AWS Partner of the Year Awards

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PingCAP , a leading provider of cloud-native distributed SQL database solutions, today announced that it has received two 2023 Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards, which recognize leaders around the globe for helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS).



Announced during a Partner Awards Gala at AWS re:Invent 2023, the Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize a wide range of AWS Partners, whose business models have embraced specialization, innovation and cooperation over the past year. Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they work with customers.

PingCAP is the creator of TiDB, an open source, distributed SQL database that supports Hybrid Transactional and Analytical Processing (HTAP) workloads. TiDB is MySQL compatible and features horizontal scalability, strong consistency and high availability.

PingCAP’s hosted product, TiDB Cloud , available on AWS , enables users to automate scaling, simplify operations and improve business continuity and availability.

“We’re thrilled with this recognition from AWS, which highlights our commitment to creating better experiences for our customers,” said Li Shen, Senior Vice President and General Manager of International Business at PingCAP. “With TiDB on AWS, modern businesses can achieve the scalability and reliability they need to grow, building on the flexibility and cost-effectiveness of a world-class cloud infrastructure.”

For the second year in a row, Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards included a self-nomination process across several award categories at both the geo and global level. All AWS Partners were invited to participate and submit a nomination. Award submissions were reviewed by a third-party, Canalys, and selected with special emphasis placed on customer success use cases presented in the nomination form.

In addition, there were a number of data-driven award categories, which were comprised of a unique set of metrics that helped measure AWS Partners’ performance within the past year. Canalys audited the datasets used to ensure that all measurements and calculations were objective and correct in nature.

The AWS Partner Network (APN) is a global program focused on helping companies build successful AWS-based businesses or solutions by providing business, technical, marketing, and go-to-market support. The APN includes independent software vendors (ISVs) and systems integrators (SIs) around the world, with AWS Partner participation growing significantly during the past 12 months.

A panel of AWS experts selected the winners based on strict criteria with third-party audit conducted by Canalys.

PingCAP was named a winner in two categories:

Marketplace Partner of the Year (GCR), recognizing AWS Marketplace Partners with significant AWS Marketplace transactions



ISV Partner of the Year (GCR), which recognizes ISV Partners using AWS to lower costs, increase agility and innovate faster.

PingCAP was also named a finalist in the Rising Star Partner of the Year (ISV - GCR) category, recognizing an AWS Partner that has seen significant YoY growth in their business.

About PingCAP

PingCAP is the creator of TiDB, the most advanced open-source, distributed SQL database. TiDB powers modern applications with a streamlined tech stack, elastic scaling, real-time analytics and continuous access to data—all in a single database solution. With PingCAP's advanced capabilities, growing businesses can focus on the future instead of complex data infrastructure management. Some of the world's largest companies across technology, financial services, travel, Web3 and gaming trust TiDB to handle their business-critical workloads. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, PingCAP is backed by Sequoia Capital, GGV Capital, Access Technology Ventures, Coatue Management and others. For more information about PingCAP please visit https://www.pingcap.com

