Veeps and iHeartMedia Partner to Livestream the 2024 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented by Capital One





LOS ANGELES, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 9 p.m. CST, the biggest names in alternative rock will come together for the sold-out 2024 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented by Capital One, and premier streaming platform Veeps will be airing it LIVE exclusively for Veeps All Access subscribers. The livestream will feature an extraordinary selection of talent from the lineup including sets from Paramore, The 1975, The Black Keys, Thirty Seconds to Mars, BUSH, Sum 41, Yellowcard, lovelytheband, and The Last Dinner Party.

This is the second year in a row that Veeps and iHeartMedia have partnered to offer live video streaming and an interactive digital concert format of one of iHeartMedia’s roster of incredibly successful, nationally recognized concert events, extending access to the performances beyond the fans who are able to attend in person.

"This year's ALTer EGO livestream saw an average watch time of more than 1.5 hours across the tens of thousands of fans that tuned in which blew our minds, yet was also somewhat unsurprising given how devoted alt rock fans are, so we knew we had to do it again for them," said Kyle Heller, co-founder and Chief Product Officer, Veeps.

“Our ALTer EGO is now the only live music event where fans can see a gathering of the most iconic names in alternative rock on one stage on one night,” said John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia. “Partnering with Veeps again this year will help us to share this incredible lineup to alternative music fans across the country.”

Alternative music fans will be able to view the January 13 stream on Veeps.com or via the Veeps app on Apple TV, Roku, iOS, and Android. The stream will be available exclusively to subscribers to All Access — Veeps’ subscription service — with monthly ($11.99/mo. with no minimum term) or annual ($120/yr) plans available. As in previous years, iHeartRadio ALTer EGO will broadcast on iHeartRadio Alternative and Rock stations across the country, on iHeartRadio.com and on the iHeartRadio app.

About Veeps: Veeps is the world’s leading streaming platform for live music and entertainment where fans can connect with their favorite artists through live and on-demand concerts, comedy shows, and more. Launched in 2018 by Joel and Benji Madden, Veeps has streamed performances to millions of viewers worldwide for thousands of artists including Billie Eilish, Bob Dylan, Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, Foo Fighters, and Kings of Leon. Veeps has been named a Fast Company World’s Most Innovative Company, nominated for an Emmy, and holds the Guinness World Record for the world’s largest ticketed livestream performance by a solo male artist. Veeps content is available via veeps.com and apps on Apple TV, Roku, iOS, and Android. Veeps is a part of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV).

About All Access: Veeps All Access is the first music subscription service to offer premium quality concerts and live music entertainment, connecting artists with fans when they can’t be in the crowd. Subscribers will have unlimited access to hundreds of upcoming live and on-demand performances each year, exclusive Veeps-only artist content, merch drops, and more for $11.99 a month, or an annual fee of $120. It’s your all-access pass to a show, every night, wherever you are.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 90% of Americans every month. iHeart’s broadcast radio assets alone have more consumer reach in the U.S. than any other media outlet; twice the reach of the next largest broadcast radio company; and over four times the ad-enabled reach of the largest digital only audio service. iHeart is the largest podcast publisher according to Podtrac, with more downloads than the next two podcast publishers combined and has the number one social footprint among audio players, with seven times more followers than the next audio media brand, and the only fully integrated audio ad tech solution across broadcast, streaming and podcasts. The company continues to leverage its strong audience connection and unparalleled consumer reach to build new platforms, products and services. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

About Capital One

At Capital One we’re on a mission for our customers – bringing them best-in-class products, rewards, service, and experiences. Capital One is a diversified bank that offers products and services to individuals, small businesses and commercial clients. We use technology, innovation, and interaction to provide consumers with products and services to meet their needs. Through Capital One Entertainment and Capital One Dining, we provide our rewards cardholders with access to unforgettable experiences in the areas they’re passionate about, including music, dining and sports. Learn more at capitalone.com/entertainment and capitalone.com/dining.

