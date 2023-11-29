Breezeline Adds New “WiFi Your Way” App Features

QUINCY, Mass., Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breezeline, the nation’s eighth-largest cable operator, has introduced new enhancements to its WiFi apps that make it easier than ever for customers to manage and optimize WiFi coverage in their homes or businesses.

The Breezeline managed WiFi solution provides consistent, wall-to-wall coverage and reliability while allowing customers to effectively monitor, manage and control all the WiFi activity in their home or business. It continuously performs self-optimizations to keep devices running smoothly, even detecting the brand and model of each connected device, so they can run at full potential.

“Our WiFi solution delivers expanded reach, speed, added security, and more control,” said Shaun Blake, vice president of products and programming for Breezeline. “With our updated Breezeline WiFi app, our customers can easily manage their connected home or business, with new features that enhance functionality and ease of use.”

Recent updates include:

Navigation in the app is easier and more efficient in the new WiFi Your Way Home app as users can now customize the homepage layout to better highlight what is important to them.

A new "Magic Link" option is now available so users can easily sign into their accounts.

An all-new web-based admin portal has been launched for WiFi Your Way Business customers with the ability to manage guest usage from the portal.

Breezeline introduced WiFi Your Way Home in January 2021 and WiFi Your Way Business in spring 2022. The Breezeline Stream TV app is available for free via the Apple App Store or Google Play for Stream TV subscribers.

To learn more about WiFi Your Way Home, visit breezeline.com/wifi-your-way. For WiFi Your Way for Business, visit breezeline.com/business/wifi-your-way-for-business.

