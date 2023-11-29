Media Advisory: African Private Sector Reception at COP 28 to Propel Collaborative Strategies for Sustainable Development

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What: Africa Private Sector Reception

Where: Jumeirah Mina A’Salam Hotel, Dubai

When: 16:00 - 18:00 on Friday 1st December

Registration: Please register here

The African Private Sector Reception at COP 28, jointly hosted by the UN Global Compact Africa Business Leaders Coalition (ABLC) and Airtel Africa plc, will convene top-tier executives, heads of private sector entities, heads of states, government officials, and intergovernmental organization representatives to discuss initiatives to propel climate action and sustainable development across Africa.

The event aims to foster engagement between the private and public sector on climate action to underscore the importance of collaboration in shaping an environment to accelerate climate action, including mitigation, adaptation, and resilience. It will serve as a platform for the private sector to share insights on the regulation required to propel trade and investment into Africa.

Speakers

H.E. Mokgweetsi Masisi, President of Botswana

Sanda Ojiambo - CEO and Executive Director, UN Global Compact

Olusegun Ogunsanya - GCEO, Airtel Africa plc

Other High-level speakers to be confirmed

ABLC is a pan-African CEO-led initiative emanating from the UN Global Compact Africa Strategy 2021–2023. It includes over 55 companies representing $150bn in revenue and over one million employees. It provides a platform for African business leaders to have a unified private sector voice as they actively and meaningfully engage on the continent’s most pressing issues through an organized, forward-looking, principles-based approach. The coalition has been instrumental in driving collective climate action through the Africa Business Leaders’ Climate Statement endorsed at COP 27. At COP 28, the ABLC will announce its progress to date.

As a pivotal member and Advisory Council participant since 2022, Airtel Africa plc contributes significantly to shaping the ABLC’s climate advocacy strategies. Operating across 14 African countries, Airtel Africa plays a crucial role in propelling the coalition towards achieving its ambitious climate goals.

Notes to Editors

About the UN Global Compact

As a special initiative of the United Nations Secretary-General, the UN Global Compact is a call to companies worldwide to align their operations and strategies with Ten Principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption. Our ambition is to accelerate and scale the global collective impact of business by upholding the Ten Principles and delivering the Sustainable Development Goals through accountable companies and ecosystems that enable change. With more than 18,000 companies and 3,800 non-business signatories based in over 101 countries, and 62 Local Networks, the UN Global Compact is the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative — one Global Compact uniting business for a better world. For more information, follow @globalcompact on social media and visit our website at unglobalcompact.org and Africa Business Leaders Coalition

About the Africa Business Leaders Coalition (ABLC)

The Africa Business Leaders Coalition (ABLC) is a CEO-led initiative emanating from the UN Global Compact Africa Strategy 2021–2023 committed to advancing sustainable growth, prosperity, and development in Africa by bringing measurable impact to its most pressing issues. The ABLC works closely with the UN Global Compact Hub in Abuja and 10 African Local Networks operating across Africa.

Airtel Africa plc

Airtel Africa is a leading provider of telecoms and mobile money services, with a presence in 14 countries in Africa and a commitment to reduce its Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) emissions intensity by 62% from baseline by 2032 and achieve net zero ahead of 2050.

Contact

For media inquiries and additional information, please contact:

Natalie Vinters

nvinter@hudsonsandler.com