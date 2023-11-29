Banxa Partners with Trust Wallet for Secure, Seamless Crypto Transactions

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banxa , the leading payments infrastructure provider for the crypto-compatible economy, has announced its partnership with Trust Wallet, a premier name in secure crypto wallet solutions that boasts over 70M downloads. This partnership enhances user convenience for crypto holders who choose to self-custody. The agreement was signed on 19th September and the integration went live to users on Tuesday 28th November 2023.

The core focus of this partnership is to offer Trust Wallet users an unparalleled payment experience, with seamless transactions, a variety of payment options from standard methods such as credit cards and Apple Pay to a range of local payment methods such as Interac in Canada, iDeal in Netherlands, PayID in Australia and more, as well as industry-leading conversion rates.

"We are excited to join forces with Trust Wallet, one of the true leaders in the self-custodial space," said Holger Arians, CEO at Banxa. "This integration is another step forward in our collective effort to simplify and improve the ways in which users interact with cryptocurrency payments. Trust Wallet has a reputation as one of the most secure wallet options available. Banxa’s embedded crypto solutions will further enhance the user experience for wallet holders."

Trust Wallet is renowned for its state-of-the-art security features, ensuring the safety and protection of users' digital assets.

"We're thrilled to announce the launch of our Banxa fiat onramp integration, another step in making crypto accessible for all,” stated Nate Zou, Product Lead at Trust Wallet. “This gives our users around the world new access to buy crypto that they didn't have before. Best of all, users can now buy crypto with new payment methods with lower fees."

Banxa's advanced technology and robust payment infrastructure, combined with Trust Wallet's dedication to providing a safe and secure gateway into the world of crypto, creates a foundation for an innovative and seamless cryptocurrency payment experience. Users can look forward to a transformative era of digital transactions, underpinned by cutting-edge security and unmatched ease of use.

To learn more about Trust Wallet and download the app, visit the link here . Please note that Banxa is not currently available for UK Trust Wallet customers.

About BANXA Holdings Inc.

Banxa (TSXV: BNXA) is the leading infrastructure provider for enabling embedded crypto, empowering businesses to embed crypto seamlessly into their existing platforms, unlocking new opportunities in the rapidly evolving crypto economy. Through an extensive and growing network of global and local payment solutions and regulatory licenses, Banxa helps businesses provide seamless integration of crypto and fiat for global audiences with lower fees and higher conversion rates. The Banxa team is building for a world where global commerce is run on digital assets, and as such has headquarters in the USA, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For further information visit www.banxa.com .

About Trust Wallet

Trust Wallet is the simple-to-use, self-custody crypto wallet and gateway to Web3 for people who want to fully own, control, and leverage the power of their digital assets. From beginners to experienced users, Trust Wallet makes it simpler, safer, and convenient for millions of people around the world to experience Web3, store and manage their crypto and NFTs, buy, sell, and stake crypto to earn rewards, and access dApps securely—all in one place. With features such as the Trust Wallet Security Scanner , and support for 10+ million digital assets across 100+ blockchains, Trust Wallet is a true multi-chain crypto wallet that allows users to access the Web3 world safely, and without limits.

