Stockwik changes liquidity provider to Carnegie Investment Bank AB

Stockwik has terminated the assignment with liquidity provider Erik Penser and has appointed Carnegie Investment Bank AB as the new liquidity provider for the company's shares on Nasdaq Stockholm. The arrangement is in accordance with the framework of Nasdaq Stockholm's rules for liquidity providers.

In the role of liquidity provider, Carnegie undertakes to continuously provide price information for Stockwik's shares in accordance with the then-applicable minimum requirements for liquidity providers set by Nasdaq Stockholm. The purpose is to improve the liquidity of the stock and reduce the spread between the buying and selling prices.

Carnegie's assignment commences on November 30, 2023.

The information was provided, at the initiative of the specified contact person, for publication on November 29, 2023, at 17:30 CET.



For further information contact:

Andreas Säfstrand, Acting President and CEO

Stockwik Förvaltning AB (publ)

Phone: zero seven zero seven nine fifty two seven four three

About Stockwik

Stockwik gives its shareholders the opportunity to be part-owners in a portfolio of well-managed, stable and profitable, Swedish quality companies. Stockwik offers a stable platform for small businesses to develop both organically and through acquisitions. Stockwik makes use of the cutting-edge expertise of the smaller companies and offers the security and opportunities of the large company. We invest long-term and acquire companies to keep them. In our acquisition process, we demand both quantitative parameters such as capital efficiency and qualitative values such as good business ethics and orderliness. Our work is based on three basic principles; The right people, the right values, the right company. Stockwik is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap with the short name STWK.

