Contextual Advertising Global Strategic Analysis Report 2023: Market to Reach $562.1 Billion by 2030 - Growing Reliance on First-Party Data for People-Based Targeting Enhances Opportunities

Dublin, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Contextual Advertising - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Contextual Advertising Market to Reach $562.1 Billion by 2030
The global market for Contextual Advertising estimated at US$199.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$562.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Activity-based Advertising, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.7% CAGR and reach US$298.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Location-based Advertising segment is estimated at 13.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $64.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.5% CAGR
The Contextual Advertising market in the U.S. is estimated at US$64.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$83.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.8% and 12.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.2% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 152 Featured)
- Adobe Inc.
- Flytxt
- Badoo
- Flurry, Inc.
- Clearcode S.A.
- Ebuzznet
- Adux
- Aislelabs
- Click.ru
- 3-Bit Internet
- Digital Promo
- DL Agency
- FCR Media
- Fresh It
- Babbler Ads
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|544
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$199.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$562.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|13.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- COVID-19 Pandemic Upends the Advertising Landscape
- The Market for Contextual Advertising and the Pandemic Impact
- The CCPA to Bring About Major Changes to the Digital Advertising Landscape in California
- COVID-19 Impact on Advertising Industry Affects AI Investments
- Advertising: Essential for Corporate/Brand Survival & Existence
- An Introduction to Contextual Advertising
- Contextual Advertising: The Many Advantages
- Advantages and Disadvantages with Behavioral and Contextual Targeting Strategies
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Contextual Advertising the Best Bet for Advertisers amid the Pandemic
- Supercharging Contextual Advertising Leads to Growth in Revenue for Publishers
- Possibilities Galore for AI in Digital Marketing
- Key Growth Drivers
- Restrictions on Collection of Location Data to Cost Marketers
- Consumer Willingness to Share Location and Personal Data
- Analysis by Type
- Analysis by Vertical: Consumer Goods, Retail & Restaurants Lead the Market
- Competitive Scenario
- Recent Market Activity
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Internet Usage Widens Opportunities for Contextual Advertising
- Growing Importance of Digital Advertising Favors Growth
- Digital Content Consumption Patterns Underpin Revenue Growth
- Millennials Emerge as Key Demographic
- Contextual Advertising: A Look Into Key Trends Impacting the Market Direction
- Stringent Data Privacy Regulations Give Impetus to Contextual Targeting
- Cookie Phase-Out Diverts Attention to Contextual Advertising
- Contextual Advertising and Personalization Evolve into Critical Aspects in Building a Comprehensive Ad Campaign Strategy
- Advances in AI and ML to Embolden Real-Time Contextual Targeting
- Widespread Adoption of Web-Enabled Mobile Devices Boosts Market Prospects
- Mobile Advertising Trends Accelerate Growth in Contextual Advertising Market
- 5G to Further Enhance Mobile Advertising Spending
- Large Base of Social Media Users Presents Lucrative Opportunities
- Rising Importance of Location-based Advertising Augurs Well
- Growing Reliance on First-Party Data for People-Based Targeting Enhances Opportunities
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ofq7vi
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment