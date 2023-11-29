Contextual Advertising Global Strategic Analysis Report 2023: Market to Reach $562.1 Billion by 2030 - Growing Reliance on First-Party Data for People-Based Targeting Enhances Opportunities

Dublin, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Contextual Advertising - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Contextual Advertising Market to Reach $562.1 Billion by 2030

The global market for Contextual Advertising estimated at US$199.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$562.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Activity-based Advertising, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.7% CAGR and reach US$298.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Location-based Advertising segment is estimated at 13.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $64.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.5% CAGR

The Contextual Advertising market in the U.S. is estimated at US$64.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$83.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.8% and 12.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.2% CAGR.

MARKET OVERVIEW

  • COVID-19 Pandemic Upends the Advertising Landscape
  • The Market for Contextual Advertising and the Pandemic Impact
  • The CCPA to Bring About Major Changes to the Digital Advertising Landscape in California
  • COVID-19 Impact on Advertising Industry Affects AI Investments
  • Advertising: Essential for Corporate/Brand Survival & Existence
  • An Introduction to Contextual Advertising
  • Contextual Advertising: The Many Advantages
  • Advantages and Disadvantages with Behavioral and Contextual Targeting Strategies
  • Global Market Prospects & Outlook
  • Contextual Advertising the Best Bet for Advertisers amid the Pandemic
  • Supercharging Contextual Advertising Leads to Growth in Revenue for Publishers
  • Possibilities Galore for AI in Digital Marketing
  • Key Growth Drivers
  • Restrictions on Collection of Location Data to Cost Marketers
  • Consumer Willingness to Share Location and Personal Data
  • Analysis by Type
  • Analysis by Vertical: Consumer Goods, Retail & Restaurants Lead the Market
  • Competitive Scenario
  • Recent Market Activity
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Rising Internet Usage Widens Opportunities for Contextual Advertising
  • Growing Importance of Digital Advertising Favors Growth
  • Digital Content Consumption Patterns Underpin Revenue Growth
  • Millennials Emerge as Key Demographic
  • Contextual Advertising: A Look Into Key Trends Impacting the Market Direction
  • Stringent Data Privacy Regulations Give Impetus to Contextual Targeting
  • Cookie Phase-Out Diverts Attention to Contextual Advertising
  • Contextual Advertising and Personalization Evolve into Critical Aspects in Building a Comprehensive Ad Campaign Strategy
  • Advances in AI and ML to Embolden Real-Time Contextual Targeting
  • Widespread Adoption of Web-Enabled Mobile Devices Boosts Market Prospects
  • Mobile Advertising Trends Accelerate Growth in Contextual Advertising Market
  • 5G to Further Enhance Mobile Advertising Spending
  • Large Base of Social Media Users Presents Lucrative Opportunities
  • Rising Importance of Location-based Advertising Augurs Well
  • Growing Reliance on First-Party Data for People-Based Targeting Enhances Opportunities

