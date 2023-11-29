Contextual Advertising Global Strategic Analysis Report 2023: Market to Reach $562.1 Billion by 2030 - Growing Reliance on First-Party Data for People-Based Targeting Enhances Opportunities

Dublin, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Contextual Advertising - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Contextual Advertising Market to Reach $562.1 Billion by 2030



The global market for Contextual Advertising estimated at US$199.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$562.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Activity-based Advertising, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.7% CAGR and reach US$298.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Location-based Advertising segment is estimated at 13.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $64.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.5% CAGR



The Contextual Advertising market in the U.S. is estimated at US$64.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$83.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.8% and 12.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.2% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 544 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $199.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $562.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.8% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

COVID-19 Pandemic Upends the Advertising Landscape

The Market for Contextual Advertising and the Pandemic Impact

The CCPA to Bring About Major Changes to the Digital Advertising Landscape in California

COVID-19 Impact on Advertising Industry Affects AI Investments

Advertising: Essential for Corporate/Brand Survival & Existence

An Introduction to Contextual Advertising

Contextual Advertising: The Many Advantages

Advantages and Disadvantages with Behavioral and Contextual Targeting Strategies

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Contextual Advertising the Best Bet for Advertisers amid the Pandemic

Supercharging Contextual Advertising Leads to Growth in Revenue for Publishers

Possibilities Galore for AI in Digital Marketing

Key Growth Drivers

Restrictions on Collection of Location Data to Cost Marketers

Consumer Willingness to Share Location and Personal Data

Analysis by Type

Analysis by Vertical: Consumer Goods, Retail & Restaurants Lead the Market

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Internet Usage Widens Opportunities for Contextual Advertising

Growing Importance of Digital Advertising Favors Growth

Digital Content Consumption Patterns Underpin Revenue Growth

Millennials Emerge as Key Demographic

Contextual Advertising: A Look Into Key Trends Impacting the Market Direction

Stringent Data Privacy Regulations Give Impetus to Contextual Targeting

Cookie Phase-Out Diverts Attention to Contextual Advertising

Contextual Advertising and Personalization Evolve into Critical Aspects in Building a Comprehensive Ad Campaign Strategy

Advances in AI and ML to Embolden Real-Time Contextual Targeting

Widespread Adoption of Web-Enabled Mobile Devices Boosts Market Prospects

Mobile Advertising Trends Accelerate Growth in Contextual Advertising Market

5G to Further Enhance Mobile Advertising Spending

Large Base of Social Media Users Presents Lucrative Opportunities

Rising Importance of Location-based Advertising Augurs Well

Growing Reliance on First-Party Data for People-Based Targeting Enhances Opportunities

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ofq7vi

