Global Submarine Optical Fiber Cables Report 2023: Market to Reach $48 Billion by 2030 - Content Providers Emerge as Major Drivers of Growth in Submarine Cable System Development

Global Submarine Optical Fiber Cables Market to Reach $48 Billion by 2030



The global market for Submarine Optical Fiber Cables estimated at US$18.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$48 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.4% CAGR



The Submarine Optical Fiber Cables market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.5% and 10.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.2% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 360 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $18.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $48 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.9% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Need for Internet Connectivity Amidst the Pandemic Raises Significance of Submarine Cable Systems

An Introduction to Submarine Optical Fiber Cables

Historical Evolution of Submarine Communication Cables

Basic Structure of Submarine Communication Cable

Ownership Structure in Submarine Cable Industry

Submarine Cable Networks: The Lifeline of Global Communications

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

US-China Battle to Gain Control of Worldwide Internet Grid

Global Submarine Telecom Cable System Capacity: An Overview

Global Capacity of Submarine Optic Fiber Cable Systems (in Tbps) by Major Route for 2017-2021

Global Submarine Optic Fiber Cable System Added (in Thousand Kilometers) for 2017 and 2020

Global Addition of Planned Submarine Optic Fiber Cable System by Region (in %) for the Period 2021-2026

Average Lit Capacity Continues to Grow

Lit Capacity as % of Total Capacity of Submarine Optic Fiber Cable System by Route for 2015 and 2020

Multiple Ownership of Submarine Telecom Cable Systems on the Rise

Ownership of Submarine Telecom Cable Systems: Percentage Breakdown of Systems Owned by Single Owner and Multiple Owner for 2011, 2016 and 2021

Submarine Telecom Cable Systems' Financing Breakdown by Single Owner System, Multiple Owner System, and Multilateral Development Banks for 2021

A Glance at Recent Submarine Telecom Cable Systems

Submarine Fiber Optic Cable Between Australia and Antarctica to Offer Reliable Communication Service

Enhancements to MAREA Creates Record Capacity and Data Rates

Competitive Landscape

Global Submarine Telecom Cable System Installations by Major Companies (in %) for 2017-2021

Leading Suppliers of Submarine Telecom Cable Systems: Percentage Breakdown by Number of Systems Supplied for 2017-2021

Global Submarine Telecom Cable Systems Market Breakdown of KMs of Cable Produced (in %) for 2017-2021

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Fiber Optics: The Preferred Transmission Mode in Undersea Applications

Submarine Cabling Emerges to Address Data Transmission Needs

Rise in Digital Services Usage Necessitates Maintenance of Subsea Optical Fiber Cables

Digital Transformation Accelerates Demand for Tools to Safeguard Enterprise Data

Internet's Rising Contribution to Economy Fuels Need for Submarine Communication Cable Systems

Growing Demand for High Bandwidth Applications Bodes Well for the Market

Submarine Cable Systems to Benefit from the Rise in Internet-enabled Devices Resultant Need for Bandwidth Capacity Expansion

Breakdown of Network Latency (in Milliseconds) by Network Type

Rising Penetration of Smartphones Drives Growth of Mobile Network Traffic

5G to Further Enhance Mobile Internet Traffic

Surge in Internet Video Consumption to Trigger Deployment of Undersea Optical Fiber Cable Systems

Rising Popularity of OTT Services Bodes Well for Market Prospects

Content Providers Emerge as Major Drivers of Growth in Submarine Cable System Development

Data Center Providers Fuel Need for Submarine Telecom Cable Systems

Surging Workloads of Data Center Workloads to Fuel Market Prospects

Demand for Data Centers Surge as Remote Working Becomes the New Normal

Subsea Cable Systems Become Attractive for Hyperscalers and Telecom Operators

Hyperscalers Make Increased Investments into Submarine Cables

Shift towards Cloud-based Services and Applications Enhance Bandwidth & Capacity, Necessitating Undersea Cable Systems

Key Benefits Driving Adoption of Cloud Services of Large, Medium and Small Businesses

Global Public Cloud Services Market (In US$ Billion) for 2019, 2020 and 2021

Rising Deployment of Submarine Optic Fiber Cables in the Oil & Gas Industry

Infrastructure Revamp Propels Demand for Submarine Communications Cable System

Unconventional Applications Provide Growth Opportunities

Creating Mesh Networks for Greater Reliability and Faster Connectivity

Service Providers Focus on Improving Flexibility of Submarine Cable Networks

Sustainable Submarine Cable Networks Gain Importance

Technology Advancements Promise Faster Undersea Transmissions

SDM: A High Potential Technology for Augmenting Cable Capacity

Caltech Researchers Study Submarine Cables to Sense Oceanic Earthquakes

Role of AI in Submarine Telecom Cable Systems

Infinera and Seaborn Networks Introduce Novel Submarine Network Services

Satellite Communications Present Challenges to Submarine Cable Fiber Optic Systems

Lack of New Submarine Cable System Installations: Repairs & Upgrades to Provide Growth Opportunities

Submarine Cables At Risk from Snooping and Natural Disasters

Measures to Safeguard Submarine Fiber Optic Cables

Undersea Cables Face Risk from Spy Submarines

Natural Disasters Present Threat to Undersea Cable Systems

Congestion, Political Feuds Push Subsea Cable Companies to Seek Alternate Routes

