Global Submarine Optical Fiber Cables Report 2023: Market to Reach $48 Billion by 2030 - Content Providers Emerge as Major Drivers of Growth in Submarine Cable System Development

Global Submarine Optical Fiber Cables Market to Reach $48 Billion by 2030
The global market for Submarine Optical Fiber Cables estimated at US$18.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$48 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.4% CAGR
The Submarine Optical Fiber Cables market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.5% and 10.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.2% CAGR.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|360
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$18.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$48 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Need for Internet Connectivity Amidst the Pandemic Raises Significance of Submarine Cable Systems
- An Introduction to Submarine Optical Fiber Cables
- Historical Evolution of Submarine Communication Cables
- Basic Structure of Submarine Communication Cable
- Ownership Structure in Submarine Cable Industry
- Submarine Cable Networks: The Lifeline of Global Communications
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- US-China Battle to Gain Control of Worldwide Internet Grid
- Global Submarine Telecom Cable System Capacity: An Overview
- Global Capacity of Submarine Optic Fiber Cable Systems (in Tbps) by Major Route for 2017-2021
- Global Submarine Optic Fiber Cable System Added (in Thousand Kilometers) for 2017 and 2020
- Global Addition of Planned Submarine Optic Fiber Cable System by Region (in %) for the Period 2021-2026
- Average Lit Capacity Continues to Grow
- Lit Capacity as % of Total Capacity of Submarine Optic Fiber Cable System by Route for 2015 and 2020
- Multiple Ownership of Submarine Telecom Cable Systems on the Rise
- Ownership of Submarine Telecom Cable Systems: Percentage Breakdown of Systems Owned by Single Owner and Multiple Owner for 2011, 2016 and 2021
- Submarine Telecom Cable Systems' Financing Breakdown by Single Owner System, Multiple Owner System, and Multilateral Development Banks for 2021
- A Glance at Recent Submarine Telecom Cable Systems
- Submarine Fiber Optic Cable Between Australia and Antarctica to Offer Reliable Communication Service
- Enhancements to MAREA Creates Record Capacity and Data Rates
- Competitive Landscape
- Global Submarine Telecom Cable System Installations by Major Companies (in %) for 2017-2021
- Leading Suppliers of Submarine Telecom Cable Systems: Percentage Breakdown by Number of Systems Supplied for 2017-2021
- Global Submarine Telecom Cable Systems Market Breakdown of KMs of Cable Produced (in %) for 2017-2021
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Fiber Optics: The Preferred Transmission Mode in Undersea Applications
- Submarine Cabling Emerges to Address Data Transmission Needs
- Rise in Digital Services Usage Necessitates Maintenance of Subsea Optical Fiber Cables
- Digital Transformation Accelerates Demand for Tools to Safeguard Enterprise Data
- Internet's Rising Contribution to Economy Fuels Need for Submarine Communication Cable Systems
- Growing Demand for High Bandwidth Applications Bodes Well for the Market
- Submarine Cable Systems to Benefit from the Rise in Internet-enabled Devices Resultant Need for Bandwidth Capacity Expansion
- Breakdown of Network Latency (in Milliseconds) by Network Type
- Rising Penetration of Smartphones Drives Growth of Mobile Network Traffic
- 5G to Further Enhance Mobile Internet Traffic
- Surge in Internet Video Consumption to Trigger Deployment of Undersea Optical Fiber Cable Systems
- Rising Popularity of OTT Services Bodes Well for Market Prospects
- Content Providers Emerge as Major Drivers of Growth in Submarine Cable System Development
- Data Center Providers Fuel Need for Submarine Telecom Cable Systems
- Surging Workloads of Data Center Workloads to Fuel Market Prospects
- Demand for Data Centers Surge as Remote Working Becomes the New Normal
- Subsea Cable Systems Become Attractive for Hyperscalers and Telecom Operators
- Hyperscalers Make Increased Investments into Submarine Cables
- Shift towards Cloud-based Services and Applications Enhance Bandwidth & Capacity, Necessitating Undersea Cable Systems
- Key Benefits Driving Adoption of Cloud Services of Large, Medium and Small Businesses
- Global Public Cloud Services Market (In US$ Billion) for 2019, 2020 and 2021
- Rising Deployment of Submarine Optic Fiber Cables in the Oil & Gas Industry
- Infrastructure Revamp Propels Demand for Submarine Communications Cable System
- Unconventional Applications Provide Growth Opportunities
- Creating Mesh Networks for Greater Reliability and Faster Connectivity
- Service Providers Focus on Improving Flexibility of Submarine Cable Networks
- Sustainable Submarine Cable Networks Gain Importance
- Technology Advancements Promise Faster Undersea Transmissions
- SDM: A High Potential Technology for Augmenting Cable Capacity
- Caltech Researchers Study Submarine Cables to Sense Oceanic Earthquakes
- Role of AI in Submarine Telecom Cable Systems
- Infinera and Seaborn Networks Introduce Novel Submarine Network Services
- Satellite Communications Present Challenges to Submarine Cable Fiber Optic Systems
- Lack of New Submarine Cable System Installations: Repairs & Upgrades to Provide Growth Opportunities
- Submarine Cables At Risk from Snooping and Natural Disasters
- Measures to Safeguard Submarine Fiber Optic Cables
- Undersea Cables Face Risk from Spy Submarines
- Natural Disasters Present Threat to Undersea Cable Systems
- Congestion, Political Feuds Push Subsea Cable Companies to Seek Alternate Routes
