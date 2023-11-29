Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Global Strategic Business Report 2023: Market to Reach $5.5 Billion by 2030 - Trend towards Multifunctional Active Ingredients Gains Pace in Cosmetics Industry

Dublin, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Active Ingredients for Cosmetics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market to Reach $5.5 Billion by 2030



The global market for Active Ingredients for Cosmetics estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Conditioning Agents, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.2% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Uv Filters segment is estimated at 6.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.





The U.S. Market is Estimated at $817.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR



The Active Ingredients for Cosmetics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$817.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$648.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 5.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 517 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Beauty Industry Recovers Cautiously from the Pandemic Impact

Global Beauty Sector Percentage YoY Growth: 2016 to 2024

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Introduction to Active Ingredients in Cosmetics

Active Vs. Inactive Ingredients in Skincare Products

Proven Benefits for Skin and Hair Spur Growth in Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market

Conditioning Agents Market Leads, Anti-Aging Active Ingredients to Boost Future Growth

Skin Care: The Largest Application Category

Developing Markets Poised to Fuel Future Growth

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Demand for Cosmetic Products amidst Rising Consumer Desire to Look Good Fuels Growth in Active Cosmetic Ingredients Market

A Review of Active Ingredients to Deal with Various Skin Issues

Trending Ingredients for Skin Care Products

Thriving Beauty Trends Augmenting Scope of Active Cosmetic Ingredients

Shift in Beauty Product Trends amid the Pandemic Leads to Development of Innovative Active Ingredients

Pandemic-Induced Hand Care Products Boosts Demand Novel Active Ingredients

Growing Use of Beauty & Cosmetic Products among Men: An Opportunity for Active Cosmetic Ingredients Market

Trend towards Natural Cosmetics Fuel Demand for Natural Active Ingredients

Growing Sales of Natural and Organic Cosmetic Products: Potential for Growth

Demand for Natural Ingredients for Cosmetic Products Surges amid the Pandemic

Plant-based Active Ingredients: Rising Use in Formulations of Natural Cosmetic Products

Green Biotechnology Emerges as a Viable Alternative to Produce Safe & Sustainable Active Ingredients for Skin Care

Increasing Use of UV Filters in Cosmetic and Personal Care Products

Rising Popularity of Active Cosmetics Ingredients from Marine Sources

Rising Sales of Anti-Aging Products: A Major Factor Fueling Demand for Active Ingredients

Research-Backed Ingredients Hold Preference

Increasing Consumer Interest in Natural Ingredients Drive Strong Demand for Natural and Organic Anti-Aging Products

Cosmeceuticals with Biologically Active Ingredients to Improve Skin Functioning Begin to Find Favor

Major Anti-Aging Ingredients of Cosmeceuticals

Cosmeceuticals Receive Boost from Introduction of Lipid Nanoparticles

Rising Demand for Anti-Pollution Cosmetics Augurs Well for the Anti-Pollution Active Ingredients Market

Rise in Air Pollution Drives Need for Anti-Pollution Cosmetic Ingredients

Moss Emerges as a Potential Anti-Pollution Active Ingredient

Anti-Pollution Product Formulations and Choice of Active Ingredients for Products

Active Hair Care Ingredients Market Help in Protecting Hair against Environmental and Biological Factors

Organic Active Ingredients for Effective Coverage of Grey Hair

Trend towards Multifunctional Active Ingredients Gains Pace in Cosmetics Industry

Succinic Acid Emerges as a Promising Multi-Functional Ingredient

Assessing the Effectiveness of Cosmetics with Innovative Multipurpose Active Ingredients

Popularity of Sun Protection Products Presents Opportunity for Active Ingredients Market

Focus on Developing Cosmetic Active Ingredients to Offer Protection against Blue Light

Concerns over the Use of Active Ingredients Used in Sunscreen Products

Sunscreen Ingredients Disrupt Hormones

Mineral Sunscreens vs. Chemical Sunscreens

Methylisothiazolinone in Sunscreen: A Skin Sensitizer

With Skin Lightening Product Sales on the Rise, Demand Rises for Active Ingredients Used in Skin Lighteners

Rise in Demand for Innovative Ingredients for Skin Lightening

Natural Skin Lightening Ingredients Continue to Find Favor

Lax Regulations, Unsafe Ingredients: Major Areas of Concern

Novel Methods to Push Stability & Bioavailability of Peptides for Cosmetic Applications

Ceramides: A Highly Hydrating Ingredient in Skin Care

Active Ingredient Serums and Concentrates: Packing Higher Concentrations of Ingredients to Address Specific Skin Problems

Macroalgae-Derived Active Ingredients: Potential Role in Cosmetic Formulations

Innovations & Advancements Boost Market Growth

Expanscience Unveils Algaenia Natural Cosmetic Active Ingredient for Sensitive Skins

Lessonia Develops Fucoreverse Anti-Aging Ingredient Derived from Brown Algae Compound

Blue OleOactif: A Plant Oil-Extracted Cosmetic Active Ingredient

VetivyneT: A Natural Cosmetic Active Ingredient with Numerous Beauty Advantages

Lonza Unveils H2OBioEv Multifunctional Bioacative for Moisturizing and Rejuvenating Skin

Favorable Demographics Promote Market Growth

Women: An Important Consumer Cluster

Participation of Women in Workforce & Subsequent Need to Maintain Appearance to Fuel Cosmetics Sales & Drive Gains for Active Ingredients

Expanding Middle Class Population to Drive Demand

