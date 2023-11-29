Pet Care Global Strategic Business Report 2023: Market to Reach $305.1 Billion by 2030 - Online Channels Emerge as Bright Spot

Dublin, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pet Care - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Pet Care Market to Reach $305.1 Billion by 2030
The global market for Pet Care estimated at US$193.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$305.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Pet Food, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.4% CAGR and reach US$134.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Veterinary Care segment is estimated at 5.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $82.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR
The Pet Care market in the U.S. is estimated at US$82.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 6.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR.
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Pet Industry
- Disruptions in Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Affecting Pet Food Market
- Online Channels Emerge as Bright Spot
- An Introduction to Pet Care
- Global Pet Care Market: Prospects & Outlook
- Dogs & Cats: Major Categories of Pet Care Market
- Pet Food Leads the Global Pet Care Market
- Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth
- Rise in Pet Ownership Spurs Demand for Pet Care Products
- Pet Facts Around the World: Snapshot
- Millennial Generation Leads Ownership of Pets
- Competition
- Players Eye Acquisitions to Strengthen Portfolio
- Recent M&A Activities in the Global Pet Food Market
- World Brands
- Recent Market Activity
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Notable Trends with Major Significance for Global Pet Care Market
- Shift towards Sustainable Products
- Custom-made Foods & Products with Healthy Ingredients
- Telemedicine Gaining Prominence
- Advanced Wearable Collars
- Gains for Private Brands
- Online Ordering & Social Media
- Pet Humanization Trends Drives Pet Owners in Increase Spending on Pet Care Products
- Pet Humanization Paves Way for Premiumization
- Pet Dogs Used as Stress Buster in Organizations
- Pet Health & Wellness: An Overriding Theme in the Pet Care Market
- Functional Pet Treats Grow in Importance
- Pet Foods Segment: Driven by Passion for Pets
- Premiumization Trends Find Favors Intensifies in Pet Foods
- Dry Food Preferred Over Wet Foods
- Rise in Preference for Raw Pet Foods and Animal Protein
- Rising Demand for Pet Nutraceuticals Adds New Growth Opportunities
- Driven by Rising Prevalence of Zoonotic and Foodborne Diseases, Spending on Pet Care Rises
- OTC Pet Medications: Growing Awareness about Pet Health Supports Demand
- Pet Grooming Services: Focus on Appearance and Hygiene Drives Growth
- Pet Grooming Products Gain Popularity
- Pet Insurance Finds Acceptances among Pet Owners
- Direct-to-Consumer Business Model Supports Personalization in Pet Care Market
- Emerging Trends in the Pet Technology to Transform Pet Care Market
- Advent of Innovative Technologies Improves Veterinary Treatment Services
- Select Innovations in Pet Care Industry
- Telemedicine Set to Bring About Significant Changes to Veterinary Care
- Digital Revolution Transforms Pet Care Distribution Landscape
- Major Retail Channels in the Pet Food Industry
- E-Commerce Platforms Register Dramatic Growth
