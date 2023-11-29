Indoor Air Quality Monitors Global Strategic Business Report 2023 - Rise in Smart Homes Strengthens the Business Case for Smart Indoor Air Quality Monitors

Dublin, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indoor Air Quality Monitors - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Indoor Air Quality Monitors estimated at US$4.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Fixed Indoor Monitors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.7% CAGR and reach US$5.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Portable Indoor Monitors segment is estimated at 8.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.6% CAGR
The Indoor Air Quality Monitors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$609.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.1% and 7.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.7% CAGR.
Market Trends & Drivers
- After a Sharp Decline in 2020, Growing Understanding of the Importance of Improving Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) to Reduce Risk of COVID-19 Spread Leads to Demand Spike in 2021
- Tracing Market Dynamics Now & Beyond
- Rise in Allergies Sets the Tone for Product Adoption & Market Growth
- Indoor Spaces in Residential, Commercial, Industrial & Healthcare Settings Witness Strong Demand for Indoor Air Quality Monitors
- Rise in Smart Homes Strengthens the Business Case for Smart Indoor Air Quality Monitors
- Smart Homes Emerge as a Disruptive Trend Enhancing Lives of Homeowners & Also Creating New Market Opportunities for Smart Indoor Air Quality Monitors: Smart Home Penetration Rate (%) by Region/Country for the Year 2022
- Continuous Technology Innovations Remains Crucial to Future Growth
- Stringent Regulations & Establishment of Standards to Benefit Growth in the Market
- Role of Artificial Intelligence in Indoor Air Quality Monitors Gets Bigger
- In Focus: IoT Based Indoor Air Quality Monitoring
- Green Building Strategies and Focus on Ventilation Management Bodes Well
- Role of Indoor Air Quality Monitoring in Optimizing Building Automation
- Navigating Through Myriad Challenges is Vital for Players in the Market
