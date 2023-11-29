Global Smart Factory Strategic Analysis Report 2023: Market to Reach $294.9 Billion by 2030 - U.S. Market is Estimated at $30.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.9% CAGR

Dublin, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Factory - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Smart Factory Market to Reach $294.9 Billion by 2030



The global market for Smart Factory estimated at US$152.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$294.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Control Equipment & Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.8% CAGR and reach US$127.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Reporting & Analysis Software segment is estimated at 10% CAGR for the next 8-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $30.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.9% CAGR



The Smart Factory market in the U.S. is estimated at US$30.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$62.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.2% and 6.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.2% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 851 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $152.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $294.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.6% Regions Covered Global

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Pivotal Role of Smart Factory Solutions in the Evolution of the Digitized Intelligent Factories of the Future

Intelligent, Digitized & Automated Smart Factories to Transform the Manufacturing Industry

Digital Factory Technologies for Improved Manufacturing Cell Design and Robotic Automation

Intelligent Factories Provide Manufacturers New Business Opportunities

Intelligent Factory Positively Impact Changes in Workforce Deployment

Intelligent Factories Make Unplanned Downtime a Thing of the Past

Intelligent Factories are Secured against Enhanced Threat Levels

Intelligent Factories Enable Connected Supply Chain

Technologies that Transform Traditional Factories into Intelligent Factories

Fast Evolving Role of Industrial IoT Augurs Well for Future Expansion

Industrial IoT: The Most Critical Technology for Industry 4.0 Transformation

How Can IoT Meet the Needs of the Manufacturing Industry?

Industrial IoT Enables Transition to Intelligent Factories

Discrete Manufacturers Experiment with IoT Implementations

IoT Set to Revolutionize the Supply Chain

Essential IoT-based Digital Initiatives for Successful Transition of Manufacturers to Industry 4.0

Emphasis on Gaining Competitive Edge Steers IIoT Adoption

Machine Monitoring: The Most Common Way to Implement IIoT in Machine Shops

Real-time Simulations: A Promising Technology Connecting Human, Machine, and Products in Smart Manufacturing

M2M Communication: Essential for Seamless Connectivity between Multiple IoT Devices

Need to Upgrade Existing Factories Offers Huge Untapped Market Growth Potential

Aging Workforce & Shortage of Skilled Labor Aggravates the Woes of Old Factories

Age Dependency Ratio in Select Countries (2010, 2020 & 2030): Percentage of Dependent People Per 100 Working Age Population

Digital Talent: Need of the Hour for Digital Transition of Industrial Processes

The Promise of Smart Factory in Ensuring Supply Chain Resilience Widens the Business Case

AI for the 'Smart' Factor in Future Manufacturing Facilities

Steady Adoption of Sophisticated Connectivity Solutions Lends Traction to Market Growth

Mobile Technologies Enable Real-time Data Capture & Access for Creating Connected Production Environment

Growing Use of Mobile Devices & Mobile Apps in Manufacturing Environments

Overhaul of Existing Network Technologies: Essential for Industry 4.0

5G: A Network Technology with Enormous Potential to Drive Adoption of Industry 4.0

Big Data and Cloud Computing: The New ICT Frontiers for Industry 4.0 Implementations

Analytics: Critical for Making Sense of Data Deluge Resulting from the Transition to Smart Manufacturing

Using Data for Enhanced Decision Making

Smart Manufacturing: Major Application Area for Big Data Enabled Market

Manufacturing-as-a-Service: An Apt Answer to the Growing Needs for Mass Customization

Rising Need to Integrate Physical, Networking and Computation Processes Drive Demand for Cyber-Physical Systems

Machine Tools: Promising Cyber Physical Systems

Decentralized Model and BlockChain Enhances Continuous, Rapid Manufacturing

Augmented Reality: Facilitating Industry 4.0 in a Fast, Interactive, and Reliable Way

Industry 4.0 to Create Need for Mobile AR in Manufacturing Sector

Enterprise Mobility, BYOD and CYOD to Drive Adoption of Mobile AR and Smart Wearables in Production Plants

First-Person View (FPV) Communications Significantly Reduce Personnel Overheads

Inspection, Maintenance & Repair of Production Floor Machinery: The 'Hands-Free View' Attribute of Smart AR Glasses

The Vital Nature of Automated Material Handling in Industry 4.0 Spurs Market Demand

Autonomous Vehicles: The Future of Material Handling Automation

Self-Driving Vehicles to Transform Logistics Marketplace

Advanced Robotics Impacts Automated Material Handling Equipment

MES/MOM Systems: A Competing or Complimentary Technology to Smart Manufacturing?

Manufacturing Execution System (MES): A Vital Cog in the Digitized Manufacturing Industry

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA): The Backbone of the Smart Manufacturing Industry

Complexity of Modern Industrial Processes Provides a Business Case for SCADA

Smart & Intelligent Sensors: Basic Building Blocks of Smart Factory

Sensor Manufacturers Enhance Capabilities to Meet Turnkey Solutions Demand of Manufacturers

Myriad Benefits of Robots in Various Processes and Applications to Make the Fourth Industrial Revolution a Reality

Growing Installations of Robots across Industrialized Countries Boost Market Prospects

Additive Manufacturing (AM): Applications Timeline

Rapid Manufacturing or DDM: Emerging Application of 3D Printing

Additive Manufacturing of Metal Parts: An Evolving Market

Mass Customization Represent the Key to Growth

3D Printing: Can it Completely Replace Conventional Manufacturing?

Favorable Regulations and Standards Promote Adoption of Smart Factory Solutions on Factory Floors

Standardization of Technologies: Critical for Smart Manufacturing Implementations

Open Platform to Facilitate Migration towards Smart Manufacturing

Industry 4.0/Smart Manufacturing: Key Issues & Challenges

Huge Investments & Complex Networks

Lack of Standardization & Privacy Concerns

Cyber Security: A Major Risk of Industry 4.0

Loss of Employment Opportunities

Solutions to Resolve Technical Challenges Facing Establishment of Smart Factories

End-Use Application Sectors: Trends & Drivers

Ushering the Era of Smart Automotive Factories

Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019

Adoption of Industry 4.0 Inevitable for Food & Beverage Manufacturers for Driving Efficiencies

Beer Brewing Industry: Another Important Industry Set to Adopt Industry 4.0

Digitization in Beer Brewing Industry

Innovations and Advancements

Autonomous Robots: Powering the Factory of the Future

Collaborative Robots to Work Hand-in-Glove with Humans in Smart Factories

Digital Twin: The Next-Gen Manufacturing Software for Industry 4.0

Edge Computing Seeks Role in Smart Factory

Exosuits: Safety Standard for Workers in Dangerous Factory Jobs

Siemens' Totally Integrated Automation (TIA) & Digital Enterprise Platform

GE's Transformational Real-time Operational Intelligence

FlexSim Simulation Technology

genua's Cyber-Diode for Improved IT Security in Smart Factory Environments

Baxter Robot: The Worker's Friend

HARTING's Solutions for Integrated Industry

SmartFactoryOWL: An Integrated System for Needs-Oriented Assembly Operations

Asseco's APplus ERP II Solutions for SMEs

BOGE airstatus Remote Diagnostics Tool

Huawei's Smart and Connected Industrial Network Solution

Flexible Conveyor Matrix Enables Networked & Cognitive Production

M&M Cloud-based Service Platform Aids Continual Condition Monitoring

ORBIS MPS for Transparency of Processes in Production & Intralogistics Areas

Programmable Automation Controller (PAC): Combining PLC Features with Real-Time Motion Control

Schaeffler Develops New Torque Sensor Technology

SICK IO-Link Sensors Provide Better Capabilities to Packaging Machines

Trebing + Himstedt Develop Self-Organized Capacity Management System

Openmatics Develops ZF Logistics Tag based on BLE Technology

Notable AR Innovations in Digital Manufacturing

Noteworthy Adoptions and Implementations

Audi's Smart Factory

Nokia Digital Factory to Leverage 5G and Cobots for Complete Automation

Foxconn Uses CNC Machines

BMW Group Implements Industry 4.0

FirstBuild's Internet-enabled Refrigerator with 3D-Printed Accessories

Weidmuller Chooses Smart Technology for Regulating Fluctuations in Production

ARBURG Employs Industrie 4.0 for Production of Individualized Products

Bosch Rexroth Adopts Industrie 4.0 Concepts

ebm-papst Benefits from Digitalization of Production Processes

Siemens & Festo Collaborate for Innovative Multi-Carrier-System

KUKA's Robot Provides Flexibility to Siemens Lead Factory for Electric Motors

Sigma Air Manager 2 Master Controller Enables Intelligent Use of Compressed Air

KSB's Digital Pump Solutions: Improving Production Functions & Services

Schwering & Hasse Uses proALPHA Software for Automated Analysis of Production Data

Eickhoff Wind Power Implements PROXIA Software for Seamless Production Monitoring

Other Noteworthy Smart Factory/Industry 4.0 Adoptions & Implementations

