Mobile Advertising Market Set to Surge with Expected Growth Rate of 12.21% from 2023-2028, Amid Advancements in Mobile Technology

The global mobile advertising market size reached US$ 195.1 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach US$ 390.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 12.21% during 2023-2028.







Mobile Advertising Market Trends:



The rising penetration of network connection and shifting consumer reliance on smartphones and other connected devices represent one of the key factors positively influencing the market growth. In addition, rapid advancements in mobile technology and the increasing number of applications are creating a positive market outlook. In line with this, significant growth in the 3G and 4G subscriptions, coupled with the introduction of 5G networks in various countries, is driving the market. Apart from this, the growing influence of social media platforms is supporting market growth. Furthermore, several prominent market players are focusing on developing advanced mobile advertising content that can be used even in low-internet connectivity areas. They are also focusing on various marketing strategies, such as creating age-specific promotional content to target the mass mobile internet population. Moreover, the widespread adoption of mobile advertising methods by governments to increase public awareness about newly launched programs, initiatives, policies, and guidelines, is offering a favorable market outlook. Additionally, various initiatives undertaken by the governments of numerous countries to promote digitalization are expected to propel market growth in the coming years.



Key Market Segmentation:



The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global mobile advertising market report, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2023-2028.



Breakup by Segment:

Search

Display

Video

Social Media

Websites

Others

Regional Insights:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the market has also been analyzed with the detailed profiles of the key player operating in the industry.



This report provides a deep insight into the global mobile advertising industry covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from a macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, Porter's five forces analysis, mobile advertising pricing models, margins in mobile advertising, etc.

The rise in mobile technology advancements, the burgeoning influence of social media, government digitalization efforts, and the increasing importance of targeted marketing are all facets thoroughly explored within this report, signaling a valuable resource for anyone involved in or entering the mobile advertising space.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 149 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $195.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $390.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.3% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Introduction

3.1 Overview

3.2 Executive Summary

3.3 Key Industry Trends



4 Global Advertising Market

4.1 Current and Historical Market Trends

4.2 Performance of Various Segments

4.3 Performance of Various Regions

4.4 Key Players and their Market Shares

4.5 Market Forecast



5 Global Mobile Advertising Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Key Market Drivers

5.3 Current and Historical Market Trends

5.4 Impact of COVID-19

5.5 Market Breakup by Segment

5.6 Performance of Various Regions

5.7 Market Breakup by Industry

5.8 Market Forecast

5.9 Mobile Advertising Pricing Models

5.10 Margins in Mobile Advertising

5.11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.12 Key Challenges



6 Global Mobile Advertising Market: Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Structure

6.2 Profiles of Leading Players



