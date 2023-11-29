73 megawatts won in France

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announces being the winner of a call for tenders issued by the Commission de Régulation de l'Energie (CRE) for three wind farm development, with a total capacity of 73 megawatts.

The first winning project will be located in Côte d'Or (Bourgogne-Franche-Comté region), with ten wind turbines and a total output of 33.6 megawatts. The second will be located in Deux-Sèvres (Nouvelle-Aquitaine region), with seven wind turbines and a total output of 26.1 megawatts. Finally, the third winner will be located in Indre (Centre-Val de Loire region), with five wind turbines and a total capacity of 13.5 megawatts.

"We are very pleased to have won these new projects, which illustrate the expertise of Voltalia's teams in France, where the company has a portfolio of projects under development of more than two gigawatts," said Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia.

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com) Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 2.7 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 16.1 GW.



Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.



As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.



The Group has more than 1,700 employees and is present in 20 countries on 3 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.



Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of the SBF 120, Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. Loan Duong, Head of Communications & Investor relations

