IDEX - Disclosure of large shareholding - 29 Nov 2023

Reference is made to the announcement by IDEX Biometrics ASA on 15 November 2023 regarding a private placement of shares, and the announcement by Sundt AS on 16 November 2023 regarding lending of shares.

As a result of the re-delivery of shares, Sundt AS discloses the following information pursuant to Section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and the Securities Trading Act Regulations:

On 29 November 2023, following re-delivery of 45,000,000 shares in IDEX, Sundt AS’s holdings of shares increased from 61,512,922 shares to 106,512,922 which represents 7.6% of the share capital based on 1,396,621,040 shares in issue following the private placement.

This notice was published by Erling Svela, Vice president of finance, on 29 November 2023 at 18:30 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA.