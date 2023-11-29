Magnet Market Global Industry Trends, Growth and Forecast 2023-2028 - Neodymium Iron Boron (NdFeB) Accounts for Majority of Overall Market Share

Dublin, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Magnet Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global magnet market size reached US$ 38.3 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 49.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.61% during 2023-2028.







Magnets are used in various home appliances such as refrigerators, vacuum cleaners, lawnmowers and garden tractors. They also play a critical role in the functioning of multiple medical devices, particularly magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machines, hearing aids, and ventricular assist devices (VAD). Besides this, their strong magnetic strength allows for significant product miniaturization, improved product performance and reduced manufacturing costs.

Apart from this, the reduction in the emissions of CO2 and other greenhouse gases in line with the Kyoto Protocol is rapidly emerging as a major global agenda. Owing to this, governments of various countries are focusing on using energy-saving technologies and devices that can help them in reducing their carbon footprints.

Moreover, manufacturers have introduced magnetic levitation (maglev), a relatively new transportation technology, in which non contacting vehicles travel safely at a speed of 250 to 300 miles-per-hour or higher while suspended, guided and propelled above a guideway by magnetic fields. This technology has the potential to grow in the near future, thereby creating a strong demand for magnets.



Key Market Segmentation:



The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global magnet market report, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2023-2028. The report has categorized the market based on magnet type and application.



Breakup by Magnet Type:

Ferrite

Neodymium Iron Boron (NdFeB)

Aluminium Nickel Cobalt (AlNiCo)

Samarium Cobalt (SmCo)

Amongst these, neodymium iron boron (NdFeB) is the most popular type of magnets, accounting for majority of the overall market share.



Breakup by Application:

Computer Hard Disk Drives (HDD), CD, DVD

Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Electric Bicycles

Heating, Ventilating and Air Conditioners (HVAC)

Wind Turbines

Other Applications

Transducers and Loudspeakers

Magnetic Separation Equipment and Sorters

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Magnetic Braking Systems

Magnetically Levitated Transportation Systems

Medicine and Health

Credit Cards and other ID Cards

Traveling Waves Tubes (TWT)

Advertising and Promotional Products

Magnetic Refrigeration system

Nanotechnology

Military and Aerospace

Energy Storage Systems

At present, the major share of magnets is used in computer hard disk drives (HDD), CDs and DVDs, where the magnet is used both for driving the spindle motor and for positioning the read/write head.



Regional Insights:

China

Japan

USA

Europe

Other Regions

On the geographical front, China represents the world's largest market for permanent magnets and currently accounts for nearly two-thirds of the global market.



Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report, providing the detailed profiles of the major players operating in the industry.



