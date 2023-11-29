Global HoReCa Market Report 2023-2027 - Forecasted Growth of USD 349.22 Billion by 2027

Dublin, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global HoReCa Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The HoReCa market is forecasted to grow by USD 349.22 billion during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.41% during the forecast period.



The market is driven by increasing demand for healthier food options and accommodations, increasing demand for convenient dining options and food services, and rising disposable income.

This study identifies the integration of technology in the HoReCa sector as another prime reason driving the HoReCa market growth during the next few years. Also, growing food delivery and online ordering and growing tourism industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the HoReCa market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The report on the HoReCa market covers the following areas:

HoReCa market sizing

HoReCa market forecast

HoReCa market industry analysis

The HoReCa market is segmented as below:

By Type

Single outlet

HoReCa chain

By Service Type

Restaurants

Hotels

Cafes and pubs

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading HoReCa market vendors that include Chick fil A Inc., Dominos Pizza Inc., Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., Hyatt Hotels Corp., Inspire Brands Inc., InterContinental Hotels Group Plc, ITC Ltd., Jack in the Box Inc., Little Caesar Enterprises Inc., Marriott International Inc., McDonald Corp., Papa Johns International Inc., Performance Food Group Co., Restaurant Brands International Inc., Starbucks Corp., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., The Coca Cola Co., The Wendys Co., Wyndham Hotels and Resorts Inc., and YUM Brands Inc..

Also, the HoReCa market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global HoReCa market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Service Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021



5 Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Single outlet - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 HoReCa chain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Type



7 Market Segmentation by Service Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Service Type

7.3 Restaurants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Hotels - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Cafes and pubs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Service Type



8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview



9 Geographic Landscape



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends



11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks



12 Vendor Analysis

Chick fil A

Dominos Pizza

Hilton Worldwide Holdings

Hyatt Hotels Corp.

Inspire Brands

InterContinental Hotels Group

ITC

Jack in the Box

Little Caesar Enterprises

Marriott International

McDonald Corp.

Papa Johns International

Performance Food Group

Restaurant Brands International

Starbucks Corp.

Tata Sons Pvt.

The Coca Cola

The Wendys

Wyndham Hotels and Resorts

YUM Brands

