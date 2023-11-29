U.S. Motive Lead Acid Battery Market Analysis Report 2023-2030 - Growing Popularity of Electric Vehicles Boosts Demand for Motive Lead-Acid Batteries

Dublin, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Motive Lead Acid Battery Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Construction (Flooded, Valve Regulated Lead Acid (VRLA), By Application, By Purity, And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. motive lead acid battery market is expected to reach USD 1.57 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2023 to 2030. The demand for lead-acid batteries in the country is majorly driven by their wide application in the automotive industry as a battery backup system for electric vehicles. As electric vehicles are gaining popularity in the U.S. market as a sustainable mode of transportation, the demand for motive lead-acid batteries is anticipated to grow considerably over the forecast period.







Moreover, industrial sector, including chemical, shipping, metal, and mining, is expected to hold a major share of lead-acid battery applications, owing to rapid industrialization. A large manufacturing base of chemical companies and the presence of multinationals, including Bayer AG, BASF SE, Dow, and Akzo Nobel N.V., adopting lead acid batteries as a UPS system are expected to increase industry penetration over the forecast period.



The benefits of lithium-ion batteries are a cost-effective and high energy density & better cycle life compared with lead acid batteries. The aforementioned factors make lithium-ion batteries a growing alternative to lead acid batteries, which is anticipated to hinder market growth in the coming years.



The rising demand for ESS is expected to fuel product demand over the forecast period. ESS utilizes batteries considering its advantages such as recyclability, high power delivery, and cost-effectiveness. Lead acid batteries are the most-used battery types for ESS due to applications such as battery systems, emergency power supply systems, and stand-alone systems with PV for mitigating output fluctuations from solar and wind power. Furthermore, lead acid batteries are lower in cost compared to alternatives and are expected to witness industry growth in the coming years.



U.S. Motive Lead Acid Battery Market Report Highlights

The market was worth USD 1.19 Billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

According to the World Wind Energy Association, the U.S. is the world's second-largest producer of energy and wind and is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the production of energy and wind over the forecast period. In the U.S., the evolution of the energy system is driven by technology innovation, market competition, and state/local policies expressing citizen preference rather than central government planning. This is anticipated to augment the market growth.

The Material handling segment accounted for 25.96% share in 2022 in the market owing to the increasing investment in these equipment and machinery.

Valve Regulated Lead Acid Battery in construction segment is projected to grow at a substantial rate throughout the forecast period.

99.9% Purity (Pure Lead acid) in purity segment accounted for largest share 82.10% share in 2022.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1190.22 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1570 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.3% Regions Covered United States



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 U.S. Motive Lead Acid Battery: Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3 Technology Overview

3.3.1 Manufacturing process

3.3.2 Recycling process

3.4 Regulatory Framework

3.5 Market Dynamics

3.5.1 Market Driver Impact Analysis

3.5.1.1 Growing demand for UPS systems in various industries

3.5.1.2 Increased demand in the motive industry

3.5.1.3 Expanding automotive industry

3.5.2 Market Restraint Impact Analysis

3.5.2.1 Alternative Forms Of Energy Storage

3.5.2.2 Fluctuating raw material prices

3.5.3 Industry Challenges

3.5.3.1 Environmental Impact Due To High Lead Content

3.5.4 Industry opportunities

3.5.4.1 Increasing Demand For Energy Storage Systems

3.6 Business Environment Analysis: U.S. Motive Lead Acid Battery Market

3.7 Impact of Covid-19 on the U.S. Motive Lead Acid Battery Market

3.8 4P's Marketing Model of the U.S. Motive Lead Acid Battery Market

3.9 Overview of the U.S. Stationary Lead Acid Battery Market

3.10 Range of average selling price (2022) of lead-acid battery at different levels like manufacturer, distributors, and consumer

3.11 Comparative analysis of lead acid batteries, lithium-ion batteries, nickel-cadmium batteries, and nickel metal hydride



Chapter 4 U.S. Motive Lead Acid Battery Market: Construction Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 5 U.S. Motive Lead Acid Battery Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 6 U.S. Motive Lead Acid Battery Market: Material Handling Application Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 7 U.S. Motive Lead Acid Battery Market: Purity Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 8 Texas Motive Lead Acid Battery Market: Construction Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 9 Texas Motive Lead Acid Battery Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 10 Texas Motive Lead Acid Battery Market: Material Handling Application Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 11 Texas Motive Lead Acid Battery Market: Purity Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 12 U.S. Motive Lead Acid Battery Market: Competitive Landscape

12.1 Recent Developments & Their Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

12.2 List of Companies Operating in the U.S. Lead Acid Battery Business Having Ticker Symbol

12.3 Suppliers' Portfolio

12.4 Market value of national manufacturing of lead acid battery, 2018 - 2022 (USD Million)

12.5 Import market value of U.S. lead-acid battery, 2018 - 2022 (USD Million)

12.6 Participant's Overview

12.7 Financial Performance

12.8 Product Benchmarking



