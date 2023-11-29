Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the upcoming launch of Woodside Preserve, an exciting new home community in the heart of Orlando. Construction of the Sales Center and model homes has begun, and sales will start in the spring of 2024.



Nestled on the vibrant east side of Orlando, Woodside Preserve is conveniently located off Lake Underhill Road, and will include 53 exquisite new homes with a variety of one- and two-story home designs. Home buyers will be able to choose from nine flexible floor plans ranging from 2,411 to 3,277+ square feet of luxury living space. Each home will be built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known. Homes are priced from the mid-$600,000s.





“This prime location provides Toll Brothers residents quick and convenient access to all of the amenities, shopping, and entertainment that Orlando has to offer,” said Brock Fanning, Division President of Toll Brothers in Orlando. “For those looking to enjoy this convenient location combined with the tranquility of a close-knit community, Woodside Preserve is the ideal place to call home.”

Major highways including state roads 408 and 417 are easily accessible from Woodside Preserve, offering homeowners convenient access to Orlando, Winter Springs, and Oviedo. Home buyers will also enjoy close proximity to the University of Central Florida.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in the Central Florida area include Laurel Pointe Lake Nona, Riverside Oaks, The Brix at The Packing District, The Oaks at Kelly Park, Toll Brothers at Bella Collina, Weslyn Park in Sunbridge, Westhaven at Ovation.

For more information on Woodside Preserve and Toll Brothers communities throughout Florida, call 877-431-0444 or visit TollBrothers.com/Florida.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

