Head-up Display Market Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030, Featuring BAE Systems, Continental, Denso, Visteon, Thales and More

The global head-up display market size is expected to reach USD 15.26 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 15.7% from 2023 to 2030. A Head Up Display is computerized systems that projects information onto the screen in vicinity to the viewer on screen or by means of a separate display. The HUD systems projects data, images, and supporting information to driver or the viewer in such a way that the viewer can view both the outside world and the information simultaneously. Initially, the HUD displays were prominently deployed in aviation industry seeking deployment specifically in military aircrafts. Later, the HUD displays were hosted on to civil aircrafts by means of a secondary screen. In recent times, HUD system finds applications in dynamic application arenas including automobile windscreens, motorcycle helmets where the data is displayed on the visor.



Nowadays, numerous luxury car manufactures such as Daimler AG and BMW AG have started incorporating HUD displays in their premium automobile models. Imminent future is expected to witness standardization of these HUD systems as they help in reducing accident proportion and ensure safer driving. HUD displays are even deployed in numerous gaming applications that seek deployment in conjunction with augmented reality technology. In the coming years, the automotive sector will endure to be the major contributor to the head up display market, nevertheless, the solicitation of HUDs in the wearables segment will witness the highest growth during the forecast period.



The demand from the automotive vertical and the increasing growth opportunities in the wearables sector are driving the growth of the head up display market. Automotive manufacturers are concentrating on ensuring HUD systems design, and economic assessment capability of deployment in basic & mid-segment cars.



Head-up Display Market Report Highlights

The automotive segment accounted for the largest revenue share of around 77.2% in 2022.

North America dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 30.3% in 2022.

The growing demand for HUD system can be attributed to the ever-growing demand for efficient and safe driving technology, across defense and civil sectors

Further, sports and premium car segments would initially witness higher adoption of HUD systems, whereas over the forecasts the HUD incorporation would increase in basic and mid-segment car segments.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 101 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4.75 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $15.26 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.7% Regions Covered Global



