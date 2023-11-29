Crowdsourced Testing Market Report 2023-2030, Featuring Testsigma Technologies, Testbirds, Cigniti, Test IO, Ubertesters, Bugcrowd and More

Dublin, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Crowdsourced Testing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Platform, Services), By Testing Type, By Application, By Organization Size, By Industry, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global crowdsourced testing market size is expected to reach USD 6.25 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period, according to this report.

Crowdsourced testing is a software testing type that uses remote crowd testers to find bugs in an application. Crowdsourced testing platforms connect the organizations and crowd testers and help conduct application testing depending on customer needs. The COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected the in-house Quality Assurance (QA) team operations due to the remote working model, aiding the growth in the adoption of crowdsourced testing. Growing digital transformation worldwide and the rise in the use of mobile applications are likely to positively impact the crowdsourced testing industry as companies will look to optimize their test lifecycle.







Governments are also digitalizing their operations and looking to improve the user experience for citizens. For instance, in January 2022, the Texas Department of Information Resources, the official technology agency of the U.S. state of Texas, announced the launch of a mobile application called Texas by Texas (TxT). The mobile application enables access to government services for citizens. It offers convenience, as citizens can access the services anytime from anywhere. Hence, with the growing use of mobile applications, the market for crowdsourced testing will likely be positively impacted.



Based on testing type, the crowdsourced testing industry is divided into exploratory testing, Graphical User Interface (GUI) testing, usability testing, functional testing, performance testing, and others. Usability testing is one of the critical testing types as it determines the ease of use of the application and involves considering real-world users' views of the application. Based on application, the market is divided into mobile applications, web applications, and native desktop applications. Mobile applications are usually more complex than web applications, running on multiple platforms such as Android and iOS. Companies will likely use crowdsourced testing to optimize their websites to grab customer attention.



The market players are introducing innovative solutions for crowdsourced testing to improve offerings. For instance, in March 2023, Testsigma Technologies Inc., a U.S.-based test automation platform developer, announced the launch of a crowd-testing automation platform. The platform simplifies test automation by reducing the complexities and helping testers write automated tests.



Some of the key market players include Cigniti; Testlio; Digivante Limited; Global App Testing (Spa Worldwide Limited); Test IO (EPAM Systems, Inc.); Applause App Quality, Inc.; Ubertesters Inc.; Crowdsprint; Testbirds B.V.; Userfeel Ltd; StarDust (Computer Task Group, Inc.); Bugcrowd; Rainforest QA, Inc.; msg systems ag; and Mob4Hire.



These key players are adopting different development strategies such as product launches, business expansion, and others to expand their presence and market share. In March 2022, Germany-based Testbirds B.V. announced the expansion of its presence in Germany by opening a new office in Leipzig, Germany. With this expansion, the company aimed to improve its proximity to customers and strengthen its position in Germany.



Crowdsourced Testing Market Report Highlights

Crowdsourced testing enables application testing in various locations and on various devices as the crowd testers are located at different locations, improving the overall test lifecycle for companies

The services segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period

The usability testing segment dominated the market in 2022 with a market share of 25.4% and is expanding at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2023 to 2030

The mobile applications segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 12.9% over the forecast period

The large-size enterprises segment held the largest revenue share in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2023 to 2030

The retail segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 13.6% over the forecast period

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.62 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.25 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.7% Regions Covered Global



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t7rdk3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment