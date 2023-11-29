New York, USA, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tendinopathy Market to Register Incremental Growth During the Study Period (2019–2032), Estimates DelveInsight | Leading Companies in the Market - Novartis, SynOx, Abbisko, AmMax, Deciphera

The incidence of tendinopathy has been rising in recent years, and common explanations are the increasing age of society and the overall rise in extreme and overuse sports. There have been significant advancements in the field of tendinopathy market. Various organizations and research institutes are undertaking research activities to discover successful tendinopathy treatments.

DelveInsight’s Tendinopathy Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, tendinopathy emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted tendinopathy market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Tendinopathy Market Report

As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the tendinopathy market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032.

According to DelveInsight’s analysis, tendinopathy incidence in the United States has shown an increasing trend. As per the estimates, the United States accounted for ~12 million incident cases in 2022.

incident cases in 2022. Leading tendinopathy companies such as Novartis, SynOx Therapeutics Limited, Abbisko Therapeutics Co, Ltd, AmMax Bio, Inc., Deciphera Pharmaceuticals LLC, and others are developing novel tendinopathy drugs that can be available in the tendinopathy market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel tendinopathy drugs that can be available in the tendinopathy market in the coming years. Some of the key therapies for tendinopathy treatment include NGI226, Emactuzumab, ABSK021, AMB-05X, DCC-3014, AIN457, and others.

Tendinopathy Overview

Tendinopathy represents a compromised healing process within the tendon, marked by the chaotic growth of tenocytes, irregularities within tenocyte cells, the disruption of collagen fibers, and a subsequent rise in the non-collagenous matrix. Tendinopathy is a broad term used to describe clinical conditions associated with overuse in and around tendons, encompassing both pain and pathological characteristics. Common overuse tendinopathies affect tendons such as the rotator cuff, medial and lateral elbow epicondyles, patellar tendon, gluteal tendons, and the Achilles tendon. The identification of tendinopathy relies on clinical indicators and the patient's historical record of localized tendon pain and stiffness triggered by activity. A comprehensive clinical assessment, confirming the patient's reported history of load-induced tendon discomfort through a physical examination, is pivotal in making a diagnosis.





Tendinopathy Epidemiology Segmentation

The tendinopathy epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current tendinopathy patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The tendinopathy market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Incident Cases of Tendinopathy

Gender-specific Incident Cases of Tendinopathy

Type-specific Incident Cases of Tendinopathy

Region-specific Incident Cases of Tendinopathy

Total Treated Cases of Tendinopathy

Tendinopathy Treatment Market

The primary objectives of tendinopathy treatment involve alleviating symptoms, particularly pain, facilitating tendon recovery, and enhancing patient functionality. A variety of therapeutic options are available, such as rest, cold therapy, eccentric exercises, nutraceuticals, ultrasound therapy, sclerosing injections, extracorporeal shockwave therapy, splinting, taping, cryotherapy, electrotherapy, glyceryl trinitrate patches, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), and peritendinous injections. Surgical intervention is typically considered a last resort for persistent tendinopathy cases after exploring all non-operative alternatives. Nevertheless, conservative measures remain the cornerstone of treatment for most tendinopathies.

At present, exercise routines, known as tendon loading programs, stand as the most effective non-invasive method for managing tendinopathy. These exercises have demonstrated positive outcomes among individuals with chronic Achilles tendinopathy and patellar tendinopathy. Regarding medication, NSAIDs play a role in managing tendinopathy-related pain. Prostaglandins, compounds derived from arachidonic acid, contribute to acute inflammation development. Both oral and topical NSAIDs effectively alleviate the short-term pain associated with this condition. Additionally, corticosteroids are sometimes administered via injections around the affected tendon to alleviate tendinitis. Cortisone, a type of naturally occurring corticosteroid, reduces inflammation and provides pain relief.

Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) stands as an established therapeutic approach for tendinopathy. This method involves drawing a blood sample, centrifuging it to isolate platelets and therapeutic elements, and then administering the resulting solution via injection into the area affected by persistent tendon irritation. Complementing this, physical therapy proves advantageous, employing tailored exercises to both stretch and fortify the impacted muscle-tendon ensemble. Additionally, topical glyceryl trinitrate is recognized as a safe and effective treatment or supplement for managing tendinopathy. Nonetheless, its usage might correlate with a higher likelihood of headaches.

Key Tendinopathy Therapies and Companies

NGI226: Novartis

Emactuzumab: SynOx Therapeutics Limited

ABSK021: Abbisko Therapeutics Co, Ltd

AMB-05X: AmMax Bio, Inc.

DCC-3014: Deciphera Pharmaceuticals LLC

AIN457: Novartis

Tendinopathy Market Dynamics

The tendinopathy market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years. Preclinical models have given credence to this emerging therapeutic modality, and compared to scaffolds and growth factors, there is a paucity of clinical studies using stem cells for augmentation of tendon repair or for treating tendinopathy. Gene therapy is a promising method for facilitating the trafficking of growth factors to the injured site, potentially allowing sustained temporal delivery, while novel mini-invasive procedures that target underlying pathology, such as abnormal neoinnervation, are being developed and are initially promising.

Furthermore, many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of tendinopathy, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the tendinopathy market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the tendinopathy market in the 7MM.

However, several factors may impede the growth of the Tendinopathy market. The lack of understanding of the pathophysiology and clinical relevance may represent a missed opportunity to make the correct diagnosis, potentially leading to a delayed diagnosis and misdiagnosis. Despite a myriad of clinical advances in treating tendinopathies, there remains an unmet need for effective therapeutic strategies to augment intrinsic and/or surgical repair. Already available off-labeled drugs might offer tough competition to emerging ones. The communication gap between doctors and patients is one of the primary reasons for unsatisfactory patient care currently and might hinder the growth of the tendinopathy market and access to medications.

Moreover, tendinopathy treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients’ overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the tendinopathy market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the tendinopathy market growth.

Tendinopathy Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Tendinopathy Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Tendinopathy Companies Novartis, SynOx Therapeutics Limited, Abbisko Therapeutics Co, Ltd, AmMax Bio, Inc., Deciphera Pharmaceuticals LLC, and others Key Tendinopathy Therapies NGI226, Emactuzumab, ABSK021, AMB-05X, DCC-3014, AIN457, and others

Scope of the Tendinopathy Market Report

Tendinopathy Therapeutic Assessment: Tendinopathy current marketed and emerging therapies

Tendinopathy current marketed and emerging therapies Tendinopathy Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Tendinopathy Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Tendinopathy Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Tendinopathy Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Tendinopathy Market Key Insights 2. Tendinopathy Market Report Introduction 3. Tendinopathy Market Overview at a Glance 4. Tendinopathy Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Tendinopathy Treatment and Management 7. Tendinopathy Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Tendinopathy Marketed Drugs 10. Tendinopathy Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Tendinopathy Market Analysis 12. Tendinopathy Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

