L.B. Foster to Present at Sidoti and Singular Conferences; Updated Corporate Investor Presentation to be Posted Online

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ: FSTR, the “Company”), announced today that John Kasel, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Bill Thalman, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present virtually at two upcoming investor conferences: the Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Conference on December 6, 2023 beginning at 9:15 AM EST and the Singular Research Best of the Uncovered Conference on December 7, 2023 beginning at 11:30 AM EST.



The Company will post an update to its corporate investor materials titled “Investor Presentation – December 2023” on its Investor Relations website under “Presentations.” These materials will be utilized for the upcoming conference presentations and will be made available prior to the events.

A video webcast of the upcoming presentations will be available online. A webcast registration link will be available on the L.B. Foster website: www.lbfoster.com, under the Investor Relations page, on the day of the events. Video replay will remain available for 90 days for Sidoti, and 30 days for Singular.

About L.B. Foster Company

Founded in 1902, L.B. Foster Company is a global technology solutions provider of engineered, manufactured products and services that builds and supports infrastructure. The Company’s innovative engineering and product development solutions address the safety, reliability, and performance needs of its customers’ most challenging requirements. The Company maintains locations in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.lbfoster.com.

Investor Relations:

Stephanie Schmidt

(412) 928-3417

investors@lbfoster.com

L.B. Foster Company

415 Holiday Drive

Suite 100

Pittsburgh, PA 15220