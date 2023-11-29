Associa Hosts Annual SoCal Golf Tournament To Benefit Associa Cares

SAN MARCOS, Calif., Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Equity Management, Associa N.N. Jaeschke, Professional Community Management, and The Prescott Companies are pleased to have hosted their annual 2023 Southern California Associa Cares Golf Tournament fundraiser. The event took place at Twin Oaks Golf Course and raised funds to benefit the company’s affiliate nonprofit, Associa Cares, which helps families and communities in need as a result of natural and man-made disasters.

More than 50 Associa team members, branch leaders, and vendor partners joined 30 sponsors at the event, including lead sponsor, CM2. Following a relaxing day of golf, attendees had the opportunity to network with a wide range of Associa community managers and branch leaders. In addition to supporting a worthy cause, the participants competed for the opportunity to put their names on the tournament’s prestigious winner’s plaque.

“I want to express my sincere gratitude to all our team members, leadership, clients, and vendor partners for their invaluable support of a truly worthwhile cause like Associa Cares,” said Associa Regional Vice President Jessica Williams. “Their kindness and generosity continue to make this a truly special event year after year. Thank you all for being part of our journey.”

About Associa

With more than 275 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for more than 6.5 million residents worldwide. Our 14,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 44 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

