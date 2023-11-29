AROYA Unveils Cannabis Cultivation System for Home Growers at MJBizCon

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Today from MJBizCon booth 51005 AROYA , a division of ADDIUM, Inc., introduced AROYA GO, the most advanced cannabis grow kit to ever hit the consumer market. AROYA GO brings the company’s industry-leading sensors, data science and intelligence, and weather station technology to at-home and craft cannabis cultivation.



“AROYA GO is a legitimate game-changer for serious, passionate enthusiasts,” said AROYA CEO, Scott Campbell.

With the same high-grade hardware, elegant software, and real-time analytics used in the world’s largest and most advanced grow rooms, AROYA GO democratizes the ability to cultivate top-quality, high-yield craft cannabis.

The plug-and-play system does not require in-person support to set up. Users can effortlessly install sensors that sync with ease, ensuring a truly seamless launch experience.

“Simply put, no other product for home growers comes close to AROYA GO,” added Campbell. “And, to further reduce barriers to entry, AROYA will include three years of subscription fee-free access to its software platform.”

Featuring an intuitive web interface that is purposely designed with the craft grower in mind, AROYA GO offers an approachable and friendly user experience. The onboarding process is straightforward, allowing for quick review of data and the flexibility to segment your grow into different rooms and zones, tailoring the technology to specific needs. A convenient smartphone app provides on-the-go access to cultivation data presented in an easy-to-digest format, with automatically organized charts and graphs that provide an instant overview of cultivation operations.

Important to note is how AROYA GO provides real-time readings of irrigation details via data visualizations to help growers optimize their operations.

“For cannabis cultivation, this level of insight enables more informed decision-making while delivering unprecedented intelligence and efficiency to craft growers,” noted Campbell.

AROYA is the preferred cannabis production platform for more than 600 operators across the country, combining innovative hardware and software to deliver actionable insights that help improve quality of final product while boosting their yield in grams, per square foot, per year – predictably, profitably, and at scale.

For additional information, or to purchase an AROYA GO grow system, please visit www.AROYAGO.io.

Included in the box are:

2 TEROS ON substrate sensors

AROYA NOSE relay device

1 CLIMATE ONE climate station

1 GATEWAY data hub

3 years of access to the AROYA cannabis cultivation software platform, all expenses paid (standard subscription pricing thereafter)

6 months of data storage (stored on a rolling basis, non-downloadable)

Irrigation control integration (irrigation controller not included)

Substrate sensor alignment tool

Additional AROYA GO Features & Benefits:

Substrate data collection: Track substrate temperature (T), pore water electrical conductivity (ECpw), and volumetric water content (VWC).

Atmospheric data collection: Track air temperature (T), relative humidity (RH), carbon dioxide (CO2) and vapor pressure deficit (VPD).

Crop steering, visualized: Data is automatically organized into insightful charts and graphs that show cultivation progress, at-a-glance. Compare, analyze, overlay, and geek out to your heart’s content.

No do-it-yourself hassle: AROYA GO is a seamless system of software and sensors, built to work together right out of the box. No need for tweaking, hacking, coding, or any kind of technical know-how.

Automated real-time readings: Each AROYA GO sensor collects and syncs data continuously, every three minutes – no gaps, delays, or lapses in coverage.

Intuitive web app interface: Approachable, grower-friendly app design and onboarding make it easy to get started, review data, divide your grow into different rooms and zones, and more.

Easy installation: Power on, plug in, get started. AROYA sensors automatically link and sync, right out of the box, when placed within 30 feet of one another.

Data on go: Check in on your canna data whenever you want, wherever you are, from the AROYA smartphone app.

Legendary quality: Tough, compact sensors are made in the USA and designed for success in challenging cultivation environments.

Set it and forget it: Once installed, sensors stay connected and upload real-time data automatically, 24/7 – no syncing or futzing with Bluetooth connections.

Historical data: Get hard facts to support what works and what doesn’t. Review 60 days of past grow data to learn from your best batches and nail the process every time.

Expandable: Add AROYA in-pipe EC sensors, Quantum light sensors, up to 4 additional CLIMATE ONE climate stations, and up to 8 additional TEROS ONE sensors to your system with no fuss.

Automate irrigation: Link AROYA GO to OpenSprinkler to set automated irrigation schedules, free up your calendar, and keep your grow perfectly timed.

No lapses or outages: If your internet connection fails, the AROYA GATEWAY temporarily stores your data until the connection is restored and data can be synced to the cloud.

Set alerts: Never forget to water, fertilize, or trim ever again.

Make notes: Record your plans, note ideas or insights, and add grow photos, all within the AROYA platform.

Free cultivation support group: Get in-depth answers to all your cultivation questions from the renowned experts during AROYA’s weekly Office Hours broadcast.

ABOUT AROYA

AROYA is the leading Cannabis Production Platform, combining forward-thinking science, sensors, and software to empower cultivators with data-driven insights that help them increase yield, scale operations, and achieve consistent quality. Based in Pullman, Washington, AROYA brings 30 years of experience in sensor development to the ag tech industry, enabling cultivators to do more with less while making more purpose-driven decisions for their businesses.

For additional information, please visit aroya.io

